Our mission at the Greater Good Science Center is to elevate the human potential for compassion. But that does not mean we deny or dismiss the human potential for violence, particularly toward marginalized or dehumanized groups.

For centuries, African Americans and other communities of color have been subject to this physical and structural violence, denied their humanity and often their basic right to exist. That’s why we are gathering Greater Good pieces that explore our potential to reduce bias and contribute to racial justice. The science we cover reveals the considerable psychological and structural challenges we are up against. But it also gives hope that another world is possible.

You can read our latest coverage on racism, diversity, and bridging differences—or start with the key articles below. We’ll continue to update this page with resources for individuals, parents, and educators.

Click to jump to a section:

–The psychological roots of racism

–How to overcome bias in yourself

–Confronting racism

–Reducing bias in criminal justice

–Building bridges

–Resources for parents

–Resources for educators

–More resources

The psychological roots of racism

How to overcome bias in yourself

Confronting racism

Reducing bias in criminal justice

Can We Reduce Bias in Criminal Justice?: Research explores how unconscious racial biases affect the criminal justice system, and how to mitigate those effects.

How to Reduce Racial Profiling: Evidence says that implicit racial bias influences police in deciding which cars to stop. But there's a better way, argues Jack Glaser.

Three Ways to Reduce Implicit Bias in Policing: Can we correct for unconscious prejudice in law enforcement? Former police officer Tracie Keesee says yes.

Can Police Departments Reduce Implicit Bias?: Oakland's assistant police chief says that law enforcement must work hard to reduce implicit bias and create a new path for police-community relations. But the problem is not intractable.

Building bridges

Resources for parents

Resources for educators

More resources