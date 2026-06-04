Other Episodes

Step Away from Anxiety

May 21, 2026

Do you have a hard time calming your nerves? Author Raina Telgemeier tries a practice to get out of…

Play: Step Away from Anxiety

The Art of Slowing Down

May 07, 2026

What happens when we slow down enough to really experience art? We visit a museum to discover how…

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An Awe Walk Through History and Possibility

April 23, 2026

Noticing the history and beauty around us can shift how we see ourselves—and our communities. An…

Play: An Awe Walk Through History and Possibility

How Cities Can Make Space for Awe

April 09, 2026

A simple experiment turning a parking space into a parklet reveals how small changes to public…

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Why Work Feels Better Together

March 26, 2026

From a worker-owned restaurant in Oakland to a nonprofit built on shared leadership, we explore how…

Play: Why Work Feels Better Together

What Happens in the Brain When We Improvise

March 12, 2026

Explore the neuroscience behind improvisation—and what it reveals about our natural capacity for…

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How to Make Work More Satisfying

February 26, 2026

Finding ways to bend tasks toward your strengths and passions can make you happier, more productive…

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The Science of Love (Episode 3)

February 13, 2026

Guest host Geena Davis guides us through the research on love that stretches beyond romance and…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 3)

The Science of Love (Episode 2)

February 12, 2026

Guest host Geena Davis helps us explore how the love we feel —for our partners, friends, family,…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 2)

The Science of Love (Episode 1)

February 05, 2026

In a culture that often reduces love to romance, Geena Davis helps us explore the science of love…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 1)

How to Keep Your Humanity

January 29, 2026

Discover what happens to our well-being when we respond to suffering with compassion and collective…

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How Qigong Can Calm Your Mind and Body

January 15, 2026

Studies show qigong can strengthen your body and mind, and reduce cortisol levels. We explore this…

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How Stories Shape Belonging

January 01, 2026

Learn how the stories we tell and hear shape our relationships, values, and sense of belonging.

Play: How Stories Shape Belonging

The Power of a Collective Pause

December 18, 2025

Explore how students are using simple mindfulness practices to navigate stress, stay grounded, and…

Play: The Power of a Collective Pause

How to Feel Better About Yourself

December 04, 2025

Self-compassion reduces our feelings of shame and self-doubt. We explore a practice to help quiet…

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Being Kind Is Good for Your Health

November 20, 2025

Doing good for others benefits our own minds and bodies, as well. We explore the science of…

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The Science of Letting Go

November 06, 2025

Discover how forgiveness reshapes the brain, eases the body, and helps us move forward with greater…

Play: The Science of Letting Go

How Rituals Keep Us Connected

October 31, 2025

We explore Día de los Muertos as a ritual that nurtures community, imbues loss with meaning, and…

Play: How Rituals Keep Us Connected
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