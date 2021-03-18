In recent weeks, we’ve seen a series of high-profile violent attacks against Asian Americans, ranging from brutal robberies to fatal assaults. This week, a 21-year-old man killed eight people, most of them Asian-American women, in Atlanta, GA.

When 76-year-old Xiao Zhen Xie was attacked on March 17 by a stranger in San Francisco, she fought back and sent him to the hospital. © Twitter

How many of the attacks were racially motivated? In order for an act of violence to be legally classified as a hate crime, the perpetrator has to explicitly mention or signal that they are committing this crime in the name of hatred for that group.

In many of the most recent attacks on Asian Americans, the perpetrators made no such declaration. Over the past year, we’ve seen a huge surge in violent crime, for reasons criminologists are still trying to understand. In some cases, Asian Americans were probably caught up in the wave of murder and assault without being specifically targeted.

However, Asian Americans are often stereotyped as being meek, passive, or well-to-do—all qualities that would make them more attractive targets, according to research. That kind of passive form of racial prejudice can still harm Asian Americans even if explicit hatred is not the reason they are being targeted.

That being said, there is quite a lot of evidence suggesting that people of Asian descent are becoming special targets of violence. Take, for instance, a January attack in Seattle where a man slugged an Asian-American woman after yelling that “Asians need to be put in their place.” The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, recently released a fact sheet that claims anti-Asian hate crimes spiked by 149% in America’s largest cities during 2020.

What is the source of this animosity? Though hate crimes against Asian Americans have been slowly rising since 2016, some evidence suggests that the past year’s surge was driven by racist reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former President Trump repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” which appears to have strengthened the association of Asians and disease in the minds of his followers, expressed through social-media hate speech.

This rhetoric tapped into a history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the United States. In the late 19th century, a rise in Chinese immigration triggered the “yellow peril” stereotype. This justified policies that ranged from the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 to Executive Order 9066, which interred Americans of Japanese descent in isolated camps during World War II.

In January of this year, a team of researchers published a study where they used data from the National Incident-Based Reporting System to analyze hate crimes against Asian Americans that occurred between 1992 and 2014. Their analysis allows us to see how hate crimes against Asian Americans differ from those against other groups. For example, Asian Americans are more likely to be victimized by members of other minority groups: 26% of offenders in anti-Asian hate crimes are non-white, compared to about 1% of those who commit hate crimes against African Americans.

One of the authors of that study, Dr. Yan Zhang at Sam Houston State University, says that Asian Americans are often painted with a wide brush, considered to be members of a “model minority” that is economically successful. Despite the fact that Asian Americans are actually quite economically diverse—with both very poor and relatively successful ethnic subgroups—some people do not see them as anything but as stereotypes of wealth or privilege.

“Many Asian immigrants operate small retail stores or restaurants in economically depressed, predominantly minority neighborhoods,” noted the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in 1992. “The entry of small businesses owned by Asian Americans into these neighborhoods and their apparent financial success often provokes resentment on the part of neighborhood residents.”

Zhang says that economic stresses of the kind we experienced in 2020 can aggravate tensions. “When the economic situation is getting worse or it’s getting bad, that is how and why [Asians] become the target of these types of crime,” she says.

So, what can we do? Drawing on social psychology research, here are a few science-backed ways we can reduce hatred and division, which should in the long run reduce violence, too.