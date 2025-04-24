Other Episodes

Why Going Offline Might Save Us

April 10, 2025

What happens when we replace sky-gazing with screen-scrolling? Discover how digital life impacts…

How to Focus Under Pressure (Encore)

March 27, 2025

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm her…

How Music Can Hold and Heal Us

March 13, 2025

An art-form powerful enough to prescribe — from ancient traditions to modern neuroscience, we…

Why Friendships Matter More Than We Think

February 27, 2025

In a world that emphasizes romantic relationships, we explore the science of friendships in humans…

36 Questions to Spark Love and Connection

February 13, 2025

Can a simple set of 36 questions build love and intimacy? We explore the science behind how the…

How 7 Days Can Transform Your Relationship

January 30, 2025

From daily check-ins to meaningful compliments and planned dates nights, we explore a 7-day love…

