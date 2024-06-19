Summer is supposed to be fun, but what the heck do we mean by “fun”? That’s a question we at the Greater Good have been exploring for many years, through articles, videos, and podcasts about playcreativityflowgames, and humor. When you break it down scientifically, as we do, fun might not seem very fun. But the research reveals something that we should all try to remember: Fun is an essential key to our well-being, one that needs to be defended against the encroachments of work and other responsibilities. We hope these articles inspire you to make space in your life for whatever gives you joy.

Click to jump to a section:

Vacation and rest
Play
Humor
Other fun activities
For educators

Vacation and rest

Play

Humor

Other fun activities

  • Four Ways Dancing Makes You Happier: Human bodies are hardwired for dance, which might explain why it’s so good for our health, happiness, and relationships.
  • Why Caribbean Music Is Good for You: Caribbean music can bring people together and get us moving and dancing, alongside its cultural and political significance.
  • What We Can Learn from Sensation Seekers: Sensation seekers crave new and complex experiences, even when they’re dangerous—but they can also teach us a few lessons about positive emotions.
  • What Mel Brooks Can Teach Us about “Group Flow”: Researcher R. Keith Sawyer looks to comedians and jazz groups for 10 keys to more creative, successful teams in the office, on the field, and beyond.
  • Scheduling Time to Feel Awe(some) (The Science of Happiness Podcast): Feeling awe can boost your mood and make you feel more connected with others. Comedian Chris Duffy learns how to tap into it.
  • Can’t Relax? This Will Help (The Science of Happiness Podcast): Why does a bath or swim feel so relaxing? Our guest shares her own happiness practice—spending time in water—which science is finding can make us happier and healthier.

For educators

