Happiness Break: Wrap Yourself in Kindness, With Jack Kornfield

February 08, 2024

When we treat ourselves with kindness and gratitude, research shows we feel more motivated and less…

Happiness Break: Radical Acceptance, With Tara Brach

January 25, 2024

A meditation in meeting our most difficult emotions—like anger, disappointment, or fear—with…

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Find Grounding in the New Year, With Spring Washam

January 11, 2024

Research shows feeling connected with nature can lower our stress response. This visualization…

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Best Self in Relationships, With Dacher Keltner

December 28, 2023

When we imagine our best possible selves in our relationships, we feel more motivated to achieve our…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for Seeking Forgiveness, With Shelly Tygielski

December 14, 2023

When we practice forgiveness, studies show we can have healthier relationships, higher self-esteem,…

Happiness Break: A Visualization to Connect With Your Heritage, With Bryant Terry

November 30, 2023

Chef and author Bryant Terry leads us through a visualization to connect with our ancestors by…

Happiness Break: Feel More Gratitude, With Eve Ekman

November 16, 2023

Renew your sense of gratitude by remembering acts of kindness, with social scientist and meditation…

Happiness Break: Find Calm When You Can’t Clear Your Mind, With Lama Rod Owens

November 02, 2023

Take a break from ruminating with Lama Rod Owens as he leads you in a meditation to cultivate a…

