Episode 98: How to Not Take People for GrantedAugust 19, 2021
What would life be like without the people you care most about? Our guest tries a practice…
Episode 97: How to Tune Out the NoiseAugust 05, 2021
Our guest uses her breath to find calm in some of Los Angeles' noisiest neighborhoods.
Episode 96: Don’t Be Afraid of Your AngerJuly 22, 2021
What happens when we suppress our anger? And what if we tried to work with it instead? Our…
Episode 95: How to Enjoy Life More With Michael PollanJuly 08, 2021
Bestselling author Michael Pollan tries to get more out of life by temporarily giving up…
Episode 94: How to Craft Your LifeJune 24, 2021
When the world around you changes, so can your goals. This week's guest tries a practice to…
Episode 93: Noticing Nature in the CityJune 10, 2021
When was the last time you stopped to admire a tree? Our guest finds that paying attention…
Episode 92: What Humans Can Learn From TreesMay 27, 2021
Trees don't just compete with one another for resources, they also cooperate. Scientist and…
Episode 91: Finding Strength Through GratitudeMay 13, 2021
A doctor who serves communities in dire need shares how gratitude helps him find light in…
