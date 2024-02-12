Love comes in many shapes and sizes—from romantic love to the love between friends and family, to a loving culture in schools and beyond. Sustaining our loving relationships involves many skills that are also good for our own well-being, like gratitude, compassion, and forgiveness.

Luckily, human beings are wired for love—from the neurons in our brains to the hormones in our bodies to the touch receptors in our skin. With that in mind, we hope these resources inspire you to reach out to someone important to you. You know that little moment of warmth you feel when you connect with someone? According to researcher Barbara Fredrickson, that’s love.

Click to jump to a section:

Romantic love

Pain and pitfalls in love

Love and friendship

Loving families

Love in schools, society, and beyond

Love in the body

Romantic love

Pain and pitfalls in love

Love and friendship

Loving families

Love in schools, society, and beyond

Love in the body

<p>