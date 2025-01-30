Other Episodes

How Awe Helps You Navigate Life’s Challenges

January 16, 2025

We explore how embracing awe can uplift caregivers, providing tools to nurture themselves while…

Why Dancing Is The Best Medicine

January 02, 2025

Dance, one of humanity's oldest art forms, traces its roots back over 10,000 years. Its rhythmic…

The Contagious Power of Compassion (The Science of Happiness)

December 19, 2024

Compassionate dialogue isn’t just about talking and listening—it's a meaningful way to bridge…

How To Find Calm Through Walking

December 05, 2024

Meditation has proven benefits, but the style that works best depends on a person's habits and…

How to Practice Gratitude When You’re Not Feeling Grateful (Encore)

November 21, 2024

One way to feel more thankful for things is to imagine life without them. Our guest tries a practice…

How Water Heals (The Science of Happiness)

November 07, 2024

Discover how connecting with water through all five senses can enhance well-being.

How Rituals Help Us Process Grief (The Science of Happiness)

October 24, 2024

We explore Día de los Muertos as a ritual that nurtures community, imbues loss with meaning, and…

The Science of Humming (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

October 10, 2024

Did you know humming can soothe your nervous system? We explore the stress-relieving power of…

