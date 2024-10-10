Other Episodes
Happiness Break: A Breathing Technique To Help You Relax (Cyclic Sighing)October 03, 2024
Dr. David Spiegel guides you through cyclic sighing, a breathwork practice that helps reduce stress…
-
Bookmark
-
How To Breathe Away Anxiety (The Science of Happiness podcast)September 26, 2024
We explore cyclic sighing, a simple breathing technique that can help lift your mood and lower…
-
Bookmark
-
How To Show Up For Yourself (The Science of Happiness podcast)September 12, 2024
We explore the science behind how self-compassionate touch can help us feel better about ourselves.
-
Bookmark
-
Are You Following Your Inner Compass?August 29, 2024
What if you had a magic wand and could better the world in any way? What would you do? We explore a…
-
Bookmark
-
How to Let In New Perspectives (The Science of Happiness Podcast)August 15, 2024
With the U.S. election swiftly approaching, the political divide can feel overwhelming. But what…
-
Bookmark
-
Catch Yourself in a Dream (Encore, The Science of Happiness)August 01, 2024
Have you ever known you were dreaming while you were asleep? Our guests try practices to help induce…
-
Bookmark
-
The Healing Effects of Experiencing Wildlife (The Science of Happiness Podcast)July 18, 2024
Safe encounters with wildlife can deepen our appreciation for nature, and for other people. Craig…
-
Bookmark
-
How Exploring New Places Can Make You Feel Happier (The Science of Happiness Podcast)July 04, 2024
Exploring novel places and having diverse experiences is important to our well-being and can make us…
-
Bookmark
-
Comments