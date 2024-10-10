Other Episodes

Happiness Break: A Breathing Technique To Help You Relax (Cyclic Sighing)

October 03, 2024

Dr. David Spiegel guides you through cyclic sighing, a breathwork practice that helps reduce stress…

Play: Happiness Break: A Breathing Technique To Help You Relax (Cyclic Sighing)

How To Breathe Away Anxiety (The Science of Happiness podcast)

September 26, 2024

We explore cyclic sighing, a simple breathing technique that can help lift your mood and lower…

Play: How To Breathe Away Anxiety (The Science of Happiness podcast)

How To Show Up For Yourself (The Science of Happiness podcast)

September 12, 2024

We explore the science behind how self-compassionate touch can help us feel better about ourselves.

Play: How To Show Up For Yourself (The Science of Happiness podcast)

Are You Following Your Inner Compass?

August 29, 2024

What if you had a magic wand and could better the world in any way? What would you do? We explore a…

Play: Are You Following Your Inner Compass?

How to Let In New Perspectives (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

August 15, 2024

With the U.S. election swiftly approaching, the political divide can feel overwhelming. But what…

Play: How to Let In New Perspectives (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Catch Yourself in a Dream (Encore, The Science of Happiness)

August 01, 2024

Have you ever known you were dreaming while you were asleep? Our guests try practices to help induce…

Play: Catch Yourself in a Dream (Encore, The Science of Happiness)

The Healing Effects of Experiencing Wildlife (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

July 18, 2024

Safe encounters with wildlife can deepen our appreciation for nature, and for other people. Craig…

Play: The Healing Effects of Experiencing Wildlife (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

How Exploring New Places Can Make You Feel Happier (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

July 04, 2024

Exploring novel places and having diverse experiences is important to our well-being and can make us…

Play: How Exploring New Places Can Make You Feel Happier (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 