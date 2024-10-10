It’s important to take a moment to pause and take a long, slow exhale as we navigate life. In our podcast series, "Breathe Away Anxiety," we explore ancient breathing techniques alongside cutting-edge research that reveals the powerful effects of slow, controlled breathing on our mental and physical well-being. We also share Happiness Break meditations to guide you through these science-backed methods, helping you reduce anxiety and cultivate calm in your everyday life.

Summary: Cal Calamia, the first nonbinary winner of the San Francisco Marathon, explores Bhramari Pranayama, an ancient yogic breathing technique that uses humming to promote relaxation. Dr. Gunjan Trivedi later explains how this "humming bee breath" enhances heart rate variability and why it’s key to managing stress. Part of our ongoing series, Breathe Away Anxiety: https://tinyurl.com/4jyvkj4t

Time: 15 minutes, or as long as it feels right.

How To Do This Practice:

Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose for 3-4 seconds. Exhale for 6-8 seconds, making a gentle humming sound (like a buzzing bee) as you breathe out. Adjust the timing of your inhale and exhale to find a rhythm that feels comfortable for you. Continue the practice for as long as feels right, focusing on the sound and sensation of your breath.

Note: This version of Bhramari Pranayama, practiced without specific hand gestures (mudras), was studied by Dr. Gunjan Trivedi.

Guest: Cal Calamia is an activist, teacher, poet, and the first nonbinary winner of the San Francisco marathon.

Learn more about Cal: https://tinyurl.com/25ft296x

Guest: Dr. Gunjan Trivedi is the cofounder of Society for Energy & Emotions at Wellness Space in Ahmedabad, India.

Learn more about Dr. Trivedi and Wellness Space: https://tinyurl.com/r53x6x3x

Read Dr. Trivedi's study about Bhramari Pranayama: https://tinyurl.com/2xnjk6ah

