Other Episodes

Why Going Offline Might Save Us

April 10, 2025

What happens when we replace sky-gazing with screen-scrolling? Discover how digital life impacts…

Play: Why Going Offline Might Save Us

How to Focus Under Pressure (Encore)

March 27, 2025

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm her…

Play: How to Focus Under Pressure (Encore)

How Music Can Hold and Heal Us

March 13, 2025

An art-form powerful enough to prescribe — from ancient traditions to modern neuroscience, we…

Play: How Music Can Hold and Heal Us

Why Friendships Matter More Than We Think

February 27, 2025

In a world that emphasizes romantic relationships, we explore the science of friendships in humans…

Play: Why Friendships Matter More Than We Think

36 Questions to Spark Love and Connection

February 13, 2025

Can a simple set of 36 questions build love and intimacy? We explore the science behind how the…

Play: 36 Questions to Spark Love and Connection

How 7 Days Can Transform Your Relationship

January 30, 2025

From daily check-ins to meaningful compliments and planned dates nights, we explore a 7-day love…

Play: How 7 Days Can Transform Your Relationship

Why Dancing Is The Best Medicine

January 02, 2025

Dance, one of humanity's oldest art forms, traces its roots back over 10,000 years. Its rhythmic…

Play: Why Dancing Is The Best Medicine

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 