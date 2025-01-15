Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

BY EMILY BROWER

On Christmas morning, Noam Osband and Devora Keller gathered their family in the kitchen to take a breath and find a moment of calm. Breathing exercises, typically an afterthought in the chaos of breakfast, set the tone for what was about to unfold.

The centerpiece of this gathering wasn’t a holiday tradition or a family debate, but rather a song Osband had heard on his drive to Christmas Eve mass the night before. Partita for 8 Voices by Caroline Shaw, a Pulitzer-winning composition for the vocal group called Roomful of Teeth.

As the music began, their three-year-old daughter Daliah leaned forward and smiled, clearly enjoying the music.

Their four-year-old son Zeb whispered, “Is this going to make me cry?”

It wasn’t just music—it was a shared moment of awe, where the family was moved deeply by something vast and greater than themselves. Moments like these, where awe and connection intermingle, remind us of the transformative power of awe, even in a kitchen early in the morning.

What is Awe and Why Does it Matter for Caregivers?

Awe is one of the most transformative emotions we can experience. It can shift our perspective, reduce self-focus, and deepen our connection to others and the world. From views of the Grand Canyon to simple acts like noticing a hummingbird zoom past your window, awe can help us experience the extraordinary within the ordinary.

In these moments, you might feel a sense of wonder so profound that your usual concerns seem to melt away.

What is going on inside our brains during these awe-inspiring experiences? What thread do they have in common?

Dacher Keltner, a psychologist at UC Berkeley, a leading expert on awe, and host of The Science of Happiness podcast at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, has spent the past two decades researching awe and the science of emotions.

Growing up, Keltner’s parents immersed him in awe-inducing experiences. From wild camping trips, to serene museum visits, and sharing the music of Bob Dylan with him. The musical moments were more than entertainment; they offered a connection to something vast and meaningful.

His research into awe reveals why things like music, art, and nature are so powerful. Certain melodies can slow the heart rate and activate the vagus nerve which gives you a sense of warmth in the chest and a feeling of flushness. Similarly, when people report tearing up during moments of awe, this is a parasympathetic autonomic response that is part of calming.

“Awe, even when felt alone, connects us to things that are larger than ourselves,” Keltner says. “People feel inspired, empowered, they imagine, you know, what they want to be part of in life. They feel purposeful.”

For caretakers navigating the demands of daily life, awe offers a much-needed pause, allowing us to step back and see the bigger picture. It helps us find meaning, fosters humility and deepens our connection to the shared human experience— all of which can make the caregiving journey feel richer and more fulfilling, and in turn, benefit those we care for.

“What I love about awe in caregiving is the power of how it changes our mind,” Keltner says. “It can give you a sense of the bigger things that your family is part of.”

Research shows that across cultures, awe is a universal human experience. From the wide-eyed expressions of astonishment to the shared vocalizations of “wow” and “whoa,” awe connects us all.

Emotion scientist Alan Cowen analyzed facial expressions in 1.5 million videos across 144 cultures and found a 75% link between awe expressions—raised eyebrows, widened eyes, dropped jaw, or vocalizations—and moments of awe.

For caregivers, recognizing these moments in themselves and their loved ones can deepen relationships.

Psychologist Virginia Sturm studies the impact of awe on loneliness and our relationships. She found a simple Awe Walk can make people feel more connected to others.

“People who took awe walks [also] showed increasing levels like compassion, admiration, gratitude,” says Sturm.

For caretakers, moments of awe can help shift focus away from daily stresses and encourage a deeper appreciation for children's growth and development.

Keltner recalls experiencing profound awe when his daughter Natalie took her first steps in Northern California’s Muir Woods, and that awe continued while hearing the sound of his daughter Serafina’s laughter while playing games at the dinner table. These became defining experiences that bridged the ordinary with the extraordinary.

Fostering Awe in Children

Adults can cultivate a sense of awe in children by providing opportunities for them to experience it. Simple, intentional practices like bringing nature indoors with flowers or plants, taking walks to notice small details in the environment, or sharing awe-inspiring music and watching nature documentaries together, as Noam Osband and Devora Keller did with their children.

“What are the big things you're part of?” Keltner says. “Find them, cultivate them, let them speak to you, pass them on to your children.”

Awe can have a positive impact on kids and teens, helping them feel less anxious and depressed and boosting their overall mental well-being.

Beyond the emotional benefits of awe, studies have shown that it may motivate children to think like scientists as they try to make sense of the physical world.

Awe is a valuable social emotional tool to help children become kinder, more compassionate, socially aware people, and it has the ability to transform how we see ourselves, connect with others and experience the world.

Sharing awe with children enhances their experience, as they often mirror caregivers’ emotions—a process called social referencing. For example, infants hesitate to cross a “visual cliff” when mothers show fear but move forward when they smile. This influence continues into adulthood, shaping how children respond to awe-inspiring moments.

Osband and Keller have been working on incorporating awe into their lives and their children’s lives. Whether it’s watching bird migration videos, embracing the stillness of nature, or simply being intentional about seeking wonder, they realize that these moments of awe have the power to ground them, connect them and experience joy together as a family.

“Taking in beautiful views or smelling eucalyptus, it allows me to be a better parent,” Keller says.

How To Incorporate Awe Into Your Everyday Life

Here are a few tips on how to incorporate awe into day-to-day activities.

Take An Awe Outing: Take short walks and focus on the beauty around you—watch birds, notice clouds, or pick up a fallen leaf. Write An Awe Narrative: Think of your most recent experience of awe and describe it in vivid detail. Watch Awe-Inspiring Videos: Watch a short video that inspires awe, then reflect on how it makes you feel and the thoughts it evokes. Bring Nature Indoors: Fresh flowers, a houseplant, or even a bowl of colorful fruit can bring wonder into your home. Experience Awe Music and Art: Play songs that inspire awe or explore art that leaves you breathless. Share Your Awe Experiences: Talk about what moves you with your children. Research shows kids learn how to feel awe by observing their caregivers’ emotional expressions. Nurture Kindness in Kids with Awe-Inspiring Movies: Foster generosity in kids with films that elicit awe.



The power of awe is within your reach, so step outside, look up, and let it transform you.

This week on The Science of Happiness, we explore how moments of awe can transform caregiving. By incorporating awe through music, nature, and shared experiences, Noam Osband and Devora Keller found ways to refresh themselves and foster connection within their two young children. Their stories illuminate the impact of awe on parenting and caretaking, and the importance of intentionally cultivating wonder to enhance caregiving and strengthen bonds.

