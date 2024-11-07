Other Episodes

How Rituals Help Us Process Grief (The Science of Happiness)

October 24, 2024

We explore Día de los Muertos as a ritual that nurtures community, imbues loss with meaning, and…

The Science of Humming (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

October 10, 2024

Did you know humming can soothe your nervous system? We explore the stress-relieving power of…

How To Breathe Away Anxiety (The Science of Happiness podcast)

September 26, 2024

We explore cyclic sighing, a simple breathing technique that can help lift your mood and lower…

How To Show Up For Yourself (The Science of Happiness podcast)

September 12, 2024

We explore the science behind how self-compassionate touch can help us feel better about ourselves.

Are You Following Your Inner Compass?

August 29, 2024

What if you had a magic wand and could better the world in any way? What would you do? We explore a…

How to Let In New Perspectives (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

August 15, 2024

With the U.S. election swiftly approaching, the political divide can feel overwhelming. But what…

Catch Yourself in a Dream (Encore, The Science of Happiness)

August 01, 2024

Have you ever known you were dreaming while you were asleep? Our guests try practices to help induce…

The Healing Effects of Experiencing Wildlife (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

July 18, 2024

Safe encounters with wildlife can deepen our appreciation for nature, and for other people. Craig…

