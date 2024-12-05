Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

How To Find Calm Through Walking

Short Description: Mindful walking isn’t just a stroll—it’s a science-backed way to reduce, improve concentration, and soak in the beauty of your surroundings at the same time.

Episode summary:

Meditation has proven benefits, but the style that works best depends on a person's habits and preferences. In this episode of The Science of Happiness, we explore walking meditation, a powerful practice for feeling more centered and grounded. Dan Harris, host of the award-winning 10% Happier podcast, shares how walking meditation helps him manage the residual stress and anxiety from years of war reporting and high-pressure TV anchoring. Then, Dr. Paul Kelly from the University of Edinburgh dives into the science, explaining how walking meditation can reduce stress, sharpen focus, and improve overall well-being.

Dan’s Walking Meditation Practice:

Acknowledge the presence of your body. Acknowledge the thoughts and attitudes your mind is naturally thinking about. Acknowledge the nature around you. Repeats steps 1-3 in intervals.



GGSC Walking Meditation Practice: https://tinyurl.com/29dnmndp

Today’s guests:

DAN HARRIS is a previous TV anchor and war reporter. He is a NYT best selling author with his book 10% Happier, and hosts a podcast by the same name. He’s one of the country’s best known proponents of meditation and he’s made walking meditation a regular practice for years to manage stress and anxiety.

Listen to the 10% Happier Podcast: https://happierapp.com/podcast

https://happierapp.com/podcast Follow the 10% Happier Podcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/happiermeditation

Follow the 10% Happier Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happiermeditation

Follow the 10% Happier Podcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happierapp





DR. PAUL KELLY is a professor from the University of Edinburgh studying mindfulness. His studies focus on how meditation can reduce stress, sharpen focus, and improve overall well-being.

Learn more about Dr. Kelly: https://tinyurl.com/zv7x9xxh





More episodes like this one:

The Healing Effects of Experiencing Wildlife: https://tinyurl.com/yh238ekp

How To Unwind Doing Mindful Yard Work: https://tinyurl.com/4p7drusk

How to Use Your Body to Relax Your Mind: https://tinyurl.com/yckyft6t

Happiness Break like this one

Walk Your Way To Calm (Guided Meditation), with Dacher: https://tinyurl.com/mp5cptan

Experience Nature Wherever You Are, with Dacher: https://tinyurl.com/mrutudeh

Find Calm When You Can’t Clear Your Mind, With Lama Rod Owens: https://tinyurl.com/4ce353nu

Tell us about your experiences and struggles with achieving mindfulness. Email us at happinesspod@berkeley.edu or follow on Instagram @HappinessPod.

Help us share The Science of Happiness! Leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts and share this link with someone who might like the show: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap