Other Episodes
How to Practice Gratitude When You’re Not Feeling Grateful (Encore)November 21, 2024
One way to feel more thankful for things is to imagine life without them. Our guest tries a practice…
-
Bookmark
-
How Water Heals (The Science of Happiness)November 07, 2024
Discover how connecting with water through all five senses can enhance well-being.
-
Bookmark
-
How Rituals Help Us Process Grief (The Science of Happiness)October 24, 2024
We explore Día de los Muertos as a ritual that nurtures community, imbues loss with meaning, and…
-
Bookmark
-
The Science of Humming (The Science of Happiness Podcast)October 10, 2024
Did you know humming can soothe your nervous system? We explore the stress-relieving power of…
-
Bookmark
-
How To Breathe Away Anxiety (The Science of Happiness podcast)September 26, 2024
We explore cyclic sighing, a simple breathing technique that can help lift your mood and lower…
-
Bookmark
-
How To Show Up For Yourself (The Science of Happiness podcast)September 12, 2024
We explore the science behind how self-compassionate touch can help us feel better about ourselves.
-
Bookmark
-
Are You Following Your Inner Compass?August 29, 2024
What if you had a magic wand and could better the world in any way? What would you do? We explore a…
-
Bookmark
-
How to Let In New Perspectives (The Science of Happiness Podcast)August 15, 2024
With the U.S. election swiftly approaching, the political divide can feel overwhelming. But what…
-
Bookmark
-
Comments