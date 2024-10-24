We explore Día de los Muertos as a ritual that nurtures community, imbues loss with meaning, and helps us process grief while also connecting through shared joy.

Summary: We investigate how Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, rituals strengthen family ties and cultural identity, and learn about its evolution from a 3,000 year old practice to a global celebration. We look at key elements like the ofrenda and explore how commercialization—like Mattel’s Day of the Dead Barbie—raises questions about balancing tradition with modern influences.

Guest: Michelle Telléz is an Associate Professor in Mexican-American studies at Arizona State University.

Guest: Mathew Sandoval, a.ka. "Dr. Muerte," an artist and Associate Professor at Arizona State University. He is a leading expert on Día de los Muertos.

