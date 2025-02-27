Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

In a world that emphasizes romantic relationships, we explore the science of friendships in humans and our primate relatives— how we make them and how they not only influence health and happiness, but our survival.

Episode Summary: Romantic love gets plenty of attention, but what about the friendships that sustain us through life’s ups and downs? In this episode, we explore the science and significance of deep friendships, how they contribute to our mental and emotional health, and why they deserve just as much care as romantic relationships. We also discuss practical ways to strengthen friendships and rethink how we define meaningful connections.

This is part of our series The Science of Love, supported by The John Templeton Foundation.

Today’s Guests:

DR. MARISA G FRANCO is a psychologist and professor at The University of Maryland and author of the book “Platonic: How The Science of Attachment Can Help You Make – and Keep – Friends.”

DR. LAUREN BRENT is an evolutionary biologist and professor at the University of Exeter. She studies the ecological and evolutionary basis of social relationships and networks.

