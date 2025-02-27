Other Episodes
Happiness Break: A Guided Meditation on Embodied LoveFebruary 20, 2025
Experience the physical sensations of love through this guided meditation that nurtures connection,…
36 Questions to Spark Love and ConnectionFebruary 13, 2025
Can a simple set of 36 questions build love and intimacy? We explore the science behind how the…
Happiness Break: A Meditation on Original Love and InterconnectednessFebruary 06, 2025
Cultivate a sense of original love—a universal connection that nurtures joy, safety, and…
How 7 Days Can Transform Your RelationshipJanuary 30, 2025
From daily check-ins to meaningful compliments and planned dates nights, we explore a 7-day love…
How Awe Helps You Navigate Life’s ChallengesJanuary 16, 2025
We explore how embracing awe can uplift caregivers, providing tools to nurture themselves while…
Why Dancing Is The Best MedicineJanuary 02, 2025
Dance, one of humanity's oldest art forms, traces its roots back over 10,000 years. Its rhythmic…
The Contagious Power of Compassion (The Science of Happiness)December 19, 2024
Compassionate dialogue isn’t just about talking and listening—it's a meaningful way to bridge…
How To Find Calm Through WalkingDecember 05, 2024
Meditation has proven benefits, but the style that works best depends on a person's habits and…
