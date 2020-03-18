At Greater Good, our mission is to share scientific research that can help promote a happier, more compassionate society. With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, we’re committed to bringing you stories, tips, and tools for these uncertain times in our global community.

We’ll continue to update this page with resources for individuals, families, and educators. Here are our most recent articles related to COVID-19:

And starting later this week, you can join us on Facebook Live for teachings and Q&As about finding connection, positivity, and resilience in your life now. Follow us on Facebook for updates.

Other resources below (click to jump to a section):

Resources for stress and anxiety

Resources for fostering connection

Well-being resources for parents

Well-being resources for educators

Other coronavirus well-being resources

Resources for stress and anxiety

Resources for fostering connection

Discover science-backed practices for more resilience, connection, and well-being, with step-by-step instructions on how to implement them in your life.

Learn research-tested strategies that you can put into practice today. In each episode, a guest tries a specific practice for well-being or connection, and shares their experience.

While you’re home, try our online, self-paced course, offering skills to boost resilience and well-being in your life. Results from tens of thousands of our students show that it helps them reduce stress and feel more connected to others.

Well-being resources for parents

Articles for resilience

Practices for parents and kids

Videos for parents and kids

How to Help Your Child’s Compassion Grow: Parents can encourage their kids to practice kindness and caring toward themselves and others.

Parents can encourage their kids to practice kindness and caring toward themselves and others. How to Help Your Kids Feel Loved: Loving bonds between parents and kids can help kids grow into compassionate adults.

Loving bonds between parents and kids can help kids grow into compassionate adults. Train Your Brain to Be Kinder: Boost your kindness by sending kind thoughts to someone you love—and to someone you don’t get along with—with a little guidance from these students.

A free online resource for social-emotional learning practices you can weave into your new homeschooling plan.

Well-being resources for educators

Activities and practices for mental health

Addressing Students’ Stress and Anxiety: How can we support our students in navigating stress and anxiety so that they can feel a greater sense of safety and well-being right now? Here is a set of practices you can share with students at the college, secondary, or elementary level.

How can we support our students in navigating stress and anxiety so that they can feel a greater sense of safety and well-being right now? Here is a set of practices you can share with students at the college, secondary, or elementary level. Stress Management for Educators: Try some or all of these practices to experience a greater sense of well-being and resilience yourself.

Activities and resources for learning from home

Discover Your Purpose: Eight Practices for Middle School, High School, and College Students: Share these practices with the bored and restless teens in your life. Research tells us that young people with a strong sense of purpose are happier, healthier, more motivated, and more resilient.

Share these practices with the bored and restless teens in your life. Research tells us that young people with a strong sense of purpose are happier, healthier, more motivated, and more resilient. Practices for “Honoring our Community and World” for both elementary and secondary students.

for both elementary and secondary students. SEL Kernels: A set of specific K-6 activities created by Harvard’s EASEL Lab that are commonly used to support the growth and development of social and emotional skills and competencies.

Other coronavirus well-being resources

For parents

Kind World Explorers, from Camp Kindness Counts, a Greater Good Parenting grantee: A guidebook to support parents with distance learning that provides activities and example conversations that families can have to help foster communities of compassion.

A guidebook to support parents with distance learning that provides activities and example conversations that families can have to help foster communities of compassion. Resilient Parenting, from Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota, a Greater Good Parenting grantee: A digital, online parenting tool that can be made available to any families in need of support. It includes topics such as self-care, addressing trauma, how to have difficult conversations with children, and many other very pertinent topics for these times with a focus on character-building. This tool is a partnership between a social worker/case manager and a family, via phone, tablet or laptop that allows for weekly reflection, sharing and support. To receive it, email Heather.Kamia@lssmn.org.

A digital, online parenting tool that can be made available to any families in need of support. It includes topics such as self-care, addressing trauma, how to have difficult conversations with children, and many other very pertinent topics for these times with a focus on character-building. This tool is a partnership between a social worker/case manager and a family, via phone, tablet or laptop that allows for weekly reflection, sharing and support. To receive it, email Heather.Kamia@lssmn.org. Parents and COVID 19: Helping Your Children, from InfoAboutKids.Org: Here are suggestions for talking with younger and older children about COVID-19, as well as suggestions for parents.

Here are suggestions for talking with younger and older children about COVID-19, as well as suggestions for parents. How to Talk to Children about Difficult News, from the American Psychological Association: Instead of shielding children from the difficult news around us, adults should talk to kids about what is happening.

Instead of shielding children from the difficult news around us, adults should talk to kids about what is happening. Parent/Caregiver Guide to Helping Families Cope With the Coronavirus Disease 2019, from The National Child Traumatic Stress Network: This resource will help parents and caregivers think about how an infectious disease outbreak might affect their family— both physically and emotionally—and what they can do to help their family cope.

This resource will help parents and caregivers think about how an infectious disease outbreak might affect their family— both physically and emotionally—and what they can do to help their family cope. How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus, from PBS KIDS for Parents: Share age-appropriate information, provide reassurance, and what they can do to help during COVID-19 pandemic.

Share age-appropriate information, provide reassurance, and what they can do to help during COVID-19 pandemic. 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), from Healthy Children, American Academy of Pediatrics: Tips for parents about what they need to know about COVID-19.

For educators