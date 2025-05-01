Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to well-being. This month, we hope it helps you reconnect with the natural world and inspire wonder in your school community.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in May as we welcome special guest John Muir Laws of the Wild Wonder Foundation. Join like-minded educators from around the world as we explore the power of nature journaling and discover how connecting students to nature can benefit their physical and mental health, academic achievement, and capacity to care for the natural world. Free! Register here.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)