Episode 61: Who Would You Be Without Them?

March 12, 2020

Think of an important person in your life. Now imagine you never met. Our guest practices…

Episode 60: Step Away from Anxiety

February 27, 2020

Do you have a hard time calming your nerves? Author Raina Telgemeier tries a practice to…

Episode 59: Who Is Your Rock?

February 13, 2020

He survived the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, two years ago and has been a student…

Episode 58: What Does It Take to Really Listen to Someone?

January 30, 2020

Are you actually listening when someone is talking to you, or just waiting for your turn to…

Episode 57: Why Shared Goals Can Bridge Divides

January 16, 2020

How can people from different groups get on the same page? Our guest, an educator and…

Episode 56: How to Make Time for Happiness

January 02, 2020

Her New Year's resolution was to have more joyful and fulfilling experiences in her daily…

Episode 55: How to Get Your Senses Tingling

December 19, 2019

There are millions of YouTube channels with people crinkling bubble wrap or whispering…

Episode 54: How to Be Less Hard on Yourself

December 05, 2019

Do you beat yourself up over every mistake? A high school senior tries to be kinder to…

