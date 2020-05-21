Other Episodes

Episode 65: Give Yourself a Break

May 07, 2020

Want to calm your inner critic? Our guest tries a practice to find more self-compassion…

Episode 64: Helping Kids Think About the Good

April 23, 2020

Sheltering-at-home with kids? These questions can help them, and us, focus on the good…

Episode 63: Remembering to Breathe

April 09, 2020

How a doctor stays calm and centered during times of uncertainty, one breath at a time.

Episode 62: Staying Close While Physical Distancing

March 26, 2020

Our guest tries a practice to feel more connected to loved ones, and herself, while…

Episode 61: Who Would You Be Without Them?

March 12, 2020

Think of an important person in your life. Now imagine you never met. Our guest practices…

Episode 60: Step Away from Anxiety

February 27, 2020

Do you have a hard time calming your nerves? Author Raina Telgemeier tries a practice to…

Episode 59: Who Is Your Rock?

February 13, 2020

He survived the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, two years ago and has been a student…

Episode 58: What Does It Take to Really Listen to Someone?

January 30, 2020

Are you actually listening when someone is talking to you, or just waiting for your turn to…

