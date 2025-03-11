From day one in office, the Trump administration has been working to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government and beyond. The administration is not just targeting DEI programs but has challenged the very idea that “diversity” itself is a goal worth pursuing.

In fact, the scientific evidence in support of diversity, equity, and inclusion is very strong and suggests that they provide wide-ranging social benefits. As many studies show, celebrating the contributions of Black, Latino, Indigenous, and Asian Americans strengthens their sense of belonging and improves their performance at school and work.

For Americans of European descent, experiencing diverse workplaces, classrooms, and neighborhoods improves communication, compassion, and even health. Minority protections and inclusion strengthens democracy and expands our sense of who can be an American, which improves social cohesion.

While certainly we are all still learning the best ways to co-exist and cooperate, evidence suggests that a wholesale rejection of diversity, equity, and inclusion would do enormous harm—to people of all races and ethnicities.

Of course, attacks on DEI programs don’t just hurt people of color; they’re also affecting women, people with disabilities, lesbians and gay men, transgender folks, and more. For this particular resource page, however, we’re focusing on race and what the research shows about the benefits and challenges of racial diversity.

We hope these articles give you the tools you need to make that case in your family, school, workplace, and neighborhood, and on social media. — Jeremy Adam Smith, Editor

Click to jump to a section:

Why diversity works and prejudice hurts

How diverse workplaces succeed

Why diversity is good for kids

Why diversity is good for society

