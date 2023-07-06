Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

We enjoy the world through our five senses, so why don’t we do more to heighten them? We explore the techniques and science of the senses with Gretchen Rubin.

Episode summary:

When Gretchen Rubin found out she was at greater risk of losing her eyesight, she started to recognize what she had been taking for granted and her appreciation for sight — and the rest of her senses — was reignited. Since then, Gretchen has been committed to discovering how our five senses shape and enhance our experiences of the world. Like how certain odors can trigger good memories and how our sense of touch stimulates the vagus nerve, which has a calming effect on our brains and bodies. We explore techniques to enhance each of our senses, and the science behind how they contribute to our well-being.

Today’s guests:

Gretchen Rubin is an acclaimed journalist and author.

Read Gretchen’s latest book book, Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World: https://gretchenrubin.com/books/life-in-five-senses/

Resources from The Greater Good Science Center:

Happiness Break: Finding Presence Through Your Senses, With Dacher Keltner (The Science of Happiness Podcast): https://tinyurl.com/y63mphep

How to Gain Freedom from Your Thoughts: https://tinyurl.com/hp8s5wv6

10 Steps to Savoring the Good Things in Life: https://tinyurl.com/y9636sku

Why Physical Touch Matters for Your Well-Being: https://tinyurl.com/m2ea524m

How to Deal with Sensory Overload as a Sensitive Person: https://tinyurl.com/y7epvsmu

More Resources for A Good Night’s Sleep

Scientific American - Making Sense of the World, Several Senses at a Time: https://tinyurl.com/34djh4p4

BBC - Hacking our senses to boost learning power: https://tinyurl.com/y7e8f89c

TED - How your sense of smell helps you savor flavor: https://tinyurl.com/2yx5n5pm

Washington Post - Why music causes memories to flood back: https://tinyurl.com/2s47stkk

