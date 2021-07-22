Subscribe Bookmark SHARE Episode 96: Don’t Be Afraid of Your Anger July 22, 2021 | 18:03 What happens when we suppress our anger? And what if we tried to work with it instead? Our guest tries a practice to harness her inner fierceness to care for herself. RELATED LINKS Try this week's Happiness Practice: Fierce Self-Compassion Break Soraya Chemaly, author Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women's Anger Kristin Neff, author of Fierce Self-Compassion: How Women Can Harness Kindness to Speak Up, Claim their Power and Thrive Other Episodes Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
