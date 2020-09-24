Other Episodes

Episode 74: 24 Hours of Kindness

August 27, 2020

Why should you be nice? Our guest explores how small, daily acts of kindness can produce…

Episode 73: How to Switch Off Your Critics

August 13, 2020

Do you obsess over negative feedback? Shereen Marisol Meraji, of NPR’s Code Switch, tries…

Episode 72: How to Reconnect with Your Partner

July 30, 2020

A couple try a practice to bring more excitement and passion into their relationship, even…

Episode 71: Do You Want to Be More Patient?

July 16, 2020

We can be at our worst with the people we love best. Our guests try to be more calm and…

Episode 70: How to Love People You Don’t Like

July 02, 2020

Our guest tries a practice to help her feel compassion toward others—even those she…

Episode 69: What’s Your “Why” in Life?

June 18, 2020

Adrian Michael Green asks big questions designed to help teens—and adults—find more…

Episode 68: From Othering to Belonging

June 11, 2020

We speak with john a. powell, director of the Othering & Belonging Institute, about racial…

Episode 67: Taking Small Steps Toward Big Goals

June 04, 2020

When our world is turned upside down, how do we keep moving forward? Our guest,…

