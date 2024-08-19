For better or for worse, social media has become the go-to for hot takes and heated debate, whether it’s about the election, movies, or pizza. But for parents and others who care about kids, the most important discussion at the moment is about the existence of social media itself, and how it affects the mental health of children, teens, and young adults.

For many, Instagram, TikTok, X/Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and so on are at best a time suck, and at worst a virtual-world cesspool bubbling with bullies, braggarts, and bad ideas. It seems logical, then, to think that these platforms—which zoomed to prominence only within the last two decades—are somehow to blame for the concurrent rise in the youth mental health crisis.

And, indeed, lawmakers and public health officials are seeking measures to restrict social media’s hold on a population that still has a lot of growing up to do. Earlier this year, the U.S. surgeon general, in an opinion piece in the New York Times, even recommended warning labels on social media, alerting users to the platforms’ association with mental health problems in teens.

But other experts point out that there haven’t been enough studies to prove causation, only correlation, and they feel that efforts to limit young people’s access to these platforms are misdirected. What’s more, they say, oversimplifying the problem distracts us from finding the true culprits behind the rising anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts among young people.

Now, a new survey, funded by Hopelab with support from Common Sense Media, offers a slightly different perspective. Aiming to deepen our understanding of social media among teens and young adults, the researchers reached out to young people themselves—instead of their parents, teachers, or doctors. Their results illuminate just how complex the relationship between young adults and social media actually is.

The youth POV

The survey’s title describes it best: A Double-Edged Sword: How Diverse Communities of Young People Think About the Multifaceted Relationship Between Social Media and Mental Health. Distinguishing itself from other recent surveys on teens and social media (such as those from Gallup and the Institute for Family Studies, and the Pew Research Center), this one is a collaboration of sorts between the researchers and young people across the country aged 14 to 22.

Teens (age 14 to 17, in this study) and young adults (age 18 to 22) not only helped to design and survey, they also assisted in interpreting the nationally representative data once it was collected. In all, a racially diverse group of 1,274 young people participated. Some of the questions were open-ended, which allowed respondents to share their personal experiences. The outcome? Findings that feel richly nuanced and strikingly authentic. A few highlights:

Young people rely on social media for a range of needs. Almost a quarter said they are on social media almost constantly throughout the day (about the same as in 2020). More than half said social media is important for seeking support or advice, and that they use social media to feel less alone.

The vast majority said that social media is important for fun and entertainment (89%), communicating with friends (85%), and unwinding when stressed (83%). It’s also a creative outlet, as Amy Green, head of research at Hopelab, points out. For instance, some said they create mood boards on Pinterest, which they turn to when they need a mental boost.

In fact, almost 40% of teens and young adults who use social media said that it cheers them up when they’re feeling sad, stressed, or anxious—the same number as those who reported feeling neither good nor bad. Only 8% said social media makes them feel worse, and 13% said they experience both negative and positive feelings.

They are aware of social media’s downsides and try to control their use. Almost three-quarters admitted they reach for it when they’re bored; almost half said they use it more than they intend to or can’t control their use; 46% acknowledge that it has taken time away from activities they care about.

The good news, says Green, is that many young people also took action to limit and shape their social media use so that it felt healthier to them. Across all age groups, more than three-quarters had, in the previous 12 months, taken measures to control what they see—curating their feed to get rid of posts they prefer not to see (67%); or taking a temporary (63%) or permanent (41%) break from a social media account.

Older adolescents (age 18 to 22) were likelier than the younger group (14 to 17) to identify the downsides of social media and then take action. For instance, half of young adults admitted that social media gets in the way of sleep, compared to 34% of teens. And 51% of young adults believe social media has chipped away at their attention span and ability to concentrate, compared to 39% of teens. This suggests that perhaps teens can get better at navigating social media as they get older.

Negative interactions occur, but so do positive ones. More than half of young people who reported using social media said they often or sometimes encountered body shaming, sexist remarks, transphobia, homophobia, and racism, directed at themselves or others. White respondents were more likely to report coming across hurtful comments than their non-white peers, perhaps because they’re also less likely to curate their feeds to avoid potential hurtful comments (more on that below).

At the same time, young people also reported seeing positive comments—including those that celebrated a range of body shapes, sizes, and capabilities (68%); affirmed different racial and ethnic backgrounds (63%); and affirmed lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) identities (63%).

LGBTQ+ youths report experiencing support and identity affirmation with social media, but also exposure to harassment and stress. Almost three-quarters of these social media users say the platforms are important in helping them feel less alone, compared to only about half of self-described cisgender, heterosexual teens and young adults. Yet almost the same number of LGBTQ+ youths say posting to public accounts would open themselves up to harassment. More of these youths, compared to their non-LGBTQ+ peers, also reported bearing the brunt of the negative aspects of social media, including sleeping less and spending less time doing other activities they care about, such as exercising and spending time with friends.

These youths were also more likely than others to proactively minimize the hurtful comments. A whopping 89% said they’ve tried to avoid content they don’t like (compared to 74% of non-LGBTQ+ peers) or tinkered with their feed to tailor it to their needs. Still, a little over half said they prefer connecting over social media than in-person—that’s significantly more than the non-LGBTQ+ respondents who said they felt the same way (38%). When asked why, many LGBTQ+ users explained that they actually felt safer online.

More Black teens and young adults than non-Black youths cite social media as an important tool for specific tasks. For instance: keeping up with the news (80% of Blacks vs. 65% of whites); learning about professional or academic opportunities (80% of Blacks vs. 63% of Latinos vs. 53% of whites); and keeping up with influencers or creators (63% of Blacks vs. 52% for both whites and Latinos). (The sample sizes for Asian and Asian Pacific Islander young people were too small to be able to conduct significant testing, even though those individuals are included in the overall sample.)

Green says that, like other marginalized groups, Black youths saw social media as a way to connect with people who look like them or share their culture. It’s also a way to access resources they don’t necessarily have in their own community, such as information on universities, scholarships, and applications.

“We think of social media as being social,” says Green. “But it’s also a resource, and that’s something that often gets left out of the conversation.”

Black and Latino young people are more likely to quit a social media platform. Black (42%) and Latino (40%) teens and young adults are about twice as likely as white (21%) youth to report taking a permanent break from a social media account because of harassment or other negative experiences online. Black and Latino young people are also about one-and-a-half times more likely to take a temporary break.

In interviews, the youths explained that the racism they’ve had to deal with offline lowers tolerance for online harassment and discrimination. “The online world is sometimes safer and easier than day-to-day for them,” says Green, “because they can just block the negative comments or take a break from the platform.”

More teens and young adults with depressive symptoms experience negative feelings from social media—but they’re also more likely to use it as a source for support. Almost two-thirds of those with moderate to severe depressive symptoms and more than half of those with milder symptoms said that when they use social media, they felt that other people’s lives were better than theirs. Only 38% of non-depressed users said the same. In this report, we see similar discrepancies when it comes to feeling stressed about the bad news seen on social media, as well as feeling bad about their body or appearance.

Nevertheless, those who reported elevated depressive symptoms were also more likely to say that “social media is important for cheering them up” (78%) than those reporting no symptoms of depression at all. Those with elevated depressive symptoms were also more likely to find social media to be a good creative outlet and helpful for feeling less alone.

How adults can think about teens and social media

As Hopelab’s survey makes clear, the effects of social media on young people can’t be described with a blanket statement, and there probably isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to the problems it has created.

“Social media can be harmful when used in some ways for some people,” says Green. “But used in a different way, it can also be a helpful resource.”

Most experts would agree with her—the impact of social media on an individual level depends on the person and the circumstances. What they don’t agree on is how, exactly, social media affects mental health on a population level and how to address that.

Candice Odgers, associate dean and professor of psychology and informatics at University of California, Irvine, points out that the science to date “does not support the widespread panic around social media and mental health.” She notes that, in addition to findings from multiple large-scale meta-analyses and reviews, an expert committee, convened by the National Academies of Sciences, reported in 2023 that the available research on social media and kids’ health and well-being shows only “small effects and weak associations.”

Efforts to limit social media use, then, seem hasty and, for some kids, even harmful. She fears that calling normal behavior shameful or dangerous can have bad consequences, leading to “conflict within families and may result in young people being shut out of spaces where they find community, support, and often help that they cannot otherwise access in their lives,” she explains in a written statement. Blaming social media also distracts from other possible reasons behind the adolescent mental health crisis, such as family- or school-related stressors.

Zach Rausch—the lead researcher on Jonathan Haidt’s recent bestselling book The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness—has a different perspective. He points out that some of social media’s benefits can simply be found online; for instance, mental health information can already be searched for and discovered on, say, a mental health website. As he puts it: “How much did hyper-viral social media platforms add to those benefits?”

He also adds there is more harm than good when it comes to social media. “You have hundreds (if not thousands) of kids who are harmed by TikTok challenges, pervasive and anonymous cyberbullying, sextortion, online predation, widespread sexual harassment—with all of these things, there is causality of harm there,” says Rausch, who is also an associate research scientist at New York University Stern School of Business.

“It’s happening on these platforms, through these platforms, and would not have happened without them. With any other consumer product designed for kids that is doing this on this scale, we would immediately take it off the shelves and fix it.”

Until that happens, most experts believe that parents should take a balanced approach when helping kids navigate social media. “Social media is more complicated than things like nicotine, which you should abstain from,” says Amy Green. “It’s about helping you recognize and work to minimize some of the more negative and challenging parts that might not be good for you—but still allow you to develop deeper connections with friends and find resources.”