According to a new report from the American Psychological Association, 7 in 10 Americans say the 2024 U.S. presidential election is a significant source of stress in their lives. More than three-quarters say they’re stressed about the future of the United States.

We’ve gathered articles, videos, and podcast episodes from Greater Good that offer tips and resources to help you manage that stress and work toward a more stable, collaborative society.

Click to jump to a section:

Managing election stress

Building a better democracy

Bridging differences

Resources for parents and educators

Gaining Perspective on Negative Events Take a step back and analyze your feelings without ruminating Try It Now

Managing election stress

Shared Identity How to encourage generosity by finding commonalities between people Try It Now

Building a better democracy

Bridging Differences Playbook Learn research-based strategies to promote positive dialogue and understanding Read It Now

Bridging differences

Resources for parents and educators