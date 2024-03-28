Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

We learn techniques for working across the aisle without compromising our values from a Democratic politician in one of the most conservative states, Oklahoma.

Episode summary:

Trying to have a conversation with someone who has an opposing view can be exhausting. This week, we explore what it means to have productive discussions when we disagree. Democratic Oklahoma State Senator Jo Anna Dossett recounts her experience bridging political divides with Republican senators in her state with active listening and self-compassion. Later, we hear from political science professor Lilliana Mason about the blurred line between personal and political identities, and how connecting with individuals on an emotional and social level can lead to more fruitful discussions than just focusing on facts.

Today’s guests:

Jo Anna Dossett is an Oklahoma State Senator.

Lilliana Mason is a political science professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Tell us about your experiences and struggles bridging differences.

