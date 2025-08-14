Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

There’s a tapping practice shown to ease stress, balance emotions, and support healing. We explore the science behind Emotional Freedom Technique, or EFT.

Summary: Emerging research shows that a body-tapping technique called Emotional Freedom Technique, or EFT, can help calm the nervous system, improve emotional awareness, and support healing from trauma. In this episode of The Science of Happiness, we follow illustrator Minnie Phan's journey of using this evidence-based practice to connect with herself, care for her mental health, and create from a place of resilience.

How To Do This Practice:

Identify the issue: Choose one specific feeling, thought, or physical sensation that’s bothering you, such as stress, sadness, or tension in your body. Rate the intensity: On a scale of 0 to 10 (with 10 being the most intense), rate how strongly you feel it right now. This will help you notice changes as you tap. Create your setup statement: Say a phrase that names your feeling and affirms self-acceptance, such as: "Even though I feel anxious, I fully and completely accept myself." Gently tap 5–7 times on each point: Side of hand, inner eyebrow above your nose, side of eye, under eye, under nose, chin, collarbone, under arm, and top of head. Repeat while tapping: As you tap each point, repeat a shortened reminder phrase (e.g., “I feel anxious” or “I accept myself”) while taking slow, steady breaths. Reassess and repeat if needed: Pause, take a breath, and rate your intensity again. Continue another round or two until you notice a shift toward more calm or ease.

Today’s Guests:

MINNIE PHAN is an illustrator and publisher of the picture book, The Yellow Áo Dài. Phan has also collaborated with Pulitzer Prize winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen on the book, Simone.

Learn more about Minnie Phan here: https://www.minniephan.com/

Follow Minnie Phan on Instagram: @minnie_phan

DR. PETA STAPLETON is a world-leading researcher in the Emotional Freedom Technique.

Learn more about Dr. Peta Stapleton here: https://www.petastapleton.com/

Follow Dr. Peta Stapleton on LinkedIn: @petastapleton

