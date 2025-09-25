Other Episodes
What Happens When Caregivers DanceSeptember 11, 2025
Even just a few minutes of dancing can shift energy, release emotions, and remind us to care for…
How Gentle Touch Builds ConnectionAugust 28, 2025
Research shows that simple practices such as self-hugs, soothing touch, and hand-to-heart can calm…
How to Tap Your Way to Calm and ClarityAugust 14, 2025
There’s a tapping practice shown to ease stress, balance emotions, and support healing. We explore…
David Byrne on How Music Connects UsJuly 31, 2025
Music helped former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne come out of his shell and connect with…
Bonus: Zakiya Used to Be So Fun (Proxy podcast)July 18, 2025
The case of the people person who fell out of love with people.
The Science of Trusting Your IntuitionJuly 17, 2025
What if burnout isn’t a breaking point, but an invitation to slow down, tune in, and hear the…
How Parks Keep Us ConnectedJuly 03, 2025
From childhood adventures to post-trauma recovery, explore how our parks support our well-being—…
How to Feel More HopefulJune 19, 2025
How can we build a sense of hope when the future feels uncertain? Poet Tomás Morín tries a writing…
