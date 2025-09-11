Other Episodes

How Gentle Touch Builds Connection

August 28, 2025

Research shows that simple practices such as self-hugs, soothing touch, and hand-to-heart can calm…

How to Tap Your Way to Calm and Clarity

August 14, 2025

There’s a tapping practice shown to ease stress, balance emotions, and support healing. We explore…

David Byrne on How Music Connects Us

July 31, 2025

Music helped former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne come out of his shell and connect with…

The Science of Trusting Your Intuition

July 17, 2025

What if burnout isn’t a breaking point, but an invitation to slow down, tune in, and hear the…

How Parks Keep Us Connected

July 03, 2025

From childhood adventures to post-trauma recovery, explore how our parks support our well-being—…

How to Feel More Hopeful

June 19, 2025

How can we build a sense of hope when the future feels uncertain? Poet Tomás Morín tries a writing…

How to Do Hard Things

June 05, 2025

What happens when the world sees you as a hero, but you feel lost inside? Abby Wambach, a…

