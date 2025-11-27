Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

When gratitude feels distant, gently notice what’s here now— creating space for both heaviness and small moments of appreciation.

How To Do This Practice:

Get Comfortable: Sit upright or lie down. Whatever feels most supportive. Then soften your gaze or close your eyes. Take Three Slow Breaths: Let your body begin to settle. Feel the tension release a little more with each exhale. Notice How You’re Feeling: Without changing anything, simply acknowledge what’s present—tiredness, frustration, numbness, ease—whatever it is. Make Space for What’s Hard: Recognize that the world can feel heavy. It’s okay to hold grief, anger, or stress. You don't have to push it away. Gently Notice the Present Moment: Shift your attention to something neutral: your breath, your feet on the floor, the air on your skin. Just observe. Look for One Small Thing to Appreciate: Ask: Is there anything, however small, I can be thankful for right now? A warm cup of coffee, a slower breath, the fact that you showed up.

Today’s Happiness Break Guide:

DACHER KELTNER is the host of The Science of Happiness podcast and is a co-instructor of the Greater Good Science Center’s popular online course of the same name. He’s also a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Transcription:

Hi, this is Dacher. Today on Happiness Break, we’re practicing gratitude – but in a way that meets us where we really are.

Studies show that practicing gratitude can reduce stress, strengthen relationships, improve sleep, and lead to less burnout at work and greater satisfaction with life.

Over time, that shift can be lasting.

That doesn't mean we should force gratitude though.

Right now, with so many hard and painful things happening in the world, gratitude can feel out of reach.

That's ok. This practice isn’t about ignoring what’s difficult.

It’s about gently noticing what’s here in this moment, and being open to small moments of appreciation, even as we hold what’s heavy in the world and in our lives.

It's also okay if gratitude doesn’t come today.

So when you're ready, let’s try this together.

Find a comfortable position, sitting upright and relaxed. Or maybe you want to lay down. Just be comfortable. If you’d like, close your eyes or soften your gaze.

Take a deep breath in… and a slow breath out.

First, just notice how you’re feeling right now. You don’t have to change anything. Simply observe.

Maybe you’re feeling tired, angry, or numb. Maybe you’re feeling okay. Whatever it is, let it be here.

Take another deep breath … and release it slowly. Allow tension in your body to ease…

Acknowledge the world isn’t an easy place, and it can feel like it’s only getting more complicated. It’s okay to make space for grief and anger—those feelings are healthy, and they can even propel us toward meaningful action.

It's also ok to hold space for the things that bring us joy. The people we turn to when we need support, your dog or your cat, the way the light shines through your window in the early evening.

Just keep gently breathing in, and a long slow exhale out.

Now, bring your attention to something neutral in your present moment. It could be the feeling of your feet on the floor… the temperature of the air… the rhythm of your breath. Notice it fully.

From this place, ask yourself: Is there anything, however small, that I can appreciate right now?

It might a warm cup of coffee your holding, the slowing of your breath, your heart beating, or even the simple fact that you showed up for this practice.

Feel your breath again. Feel the support of the ground beneath you.

Take one last deep breath in… and a long breath out.

Two more breathes like this.

If your eyes were closed, gently open them…

And remember, gratitude isn’t about forcing yourself to feel good. It’s about meeting life as it is, with openness and care.

Thank you for practicing with me today.