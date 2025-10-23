Other Episodes
The Case for Hope, With Rebecca SolnitOctober 09, 2025
We explore how embracing uncertainty enables us to move beyond climate anxiety and despair to hope…
What to Do When Stress Takes OverSeptember 25, 2025
Learn why uncertainty fuels anxiety and how noticing our body’s stress signals can help us find…
What Happens When Caregivers DanceSeptember 11, 2025
Even just a few minutes of dancing can shift energy, release emotions, and remind us to care for…
How Gentle Touch Builds ConnectionAugust 28, 2025
Research shows that simple practices such as self-hugs, soothing touch, and hand-to-heart can calm…
How to Tap Your Way to Calm and ClarityAugust 14, 2025
There’s a tapping practice shown to ease stress, balance emotions, and support healing. We explore…
David Byrne on How Music Connects UsJuly 31, 2025
Music helped former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne come out of his shell and connect with…
Bonus: Zakiya Used to Be So Fun (Proxy podcast)July 18, 2025
The case of the people person who fell out of love with people.
The Science of Trusting Your IntuitionJuly 17, 2025
What if burnout isn’t a breaking point, but an invitation to slow down, tune in, and hear the…
