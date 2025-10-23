Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

What happens when imagination meets perception, and ordinary objects come alive? We explore the science of pareidolia.

Summary: Our minds are wired to find meaning, even in randomness— which is why sometimes we can see faces and patterns in everyday objects. In this episode of The Science of Happiness, we explore how this phenomenon, called pareidolia, can shift how we experience our surroundings and open ourselves to more creativity, connection, and calm.

How To Do This Practice:

Pause and settle: Take a few slow breaths and allow yourself to slow down. Let your mind soften its focus. Choose your space: Look around your home, your walk, or wherever you are. Everyday objects work best— walls, trees, clouds, shadows. Let curiosity lead: Notice shapes, textures, or patterns that catch your eye. Don’t try to find something, just observe. See what appears: Allow your imagination to play. Do you see a face, an animal, a tiny scene hidden in plain sight? Stay with it: Notice how it feels to find meaning in randomness. What emotions or memories come up? Reflect and return: Take a final look around. Does your space or the way you see the things around you feel any different now?

Today’s Guests:

MALIK MAYS is an Oakland-based musician who also releases music under the name Mahawam.

Learn more about Malik here: https://mahawam.com/bio

ANTOINE BELLEMARE-PEPIN is a neuroscientist and artist, who researches the connection between pareidolia and creativity.

Learn more about Antoine here: https://tinyurl.com/233w9rym

