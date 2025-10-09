Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

We explore how embracing uncertainty enables us to move beyond climate anxiety and despair to hope and action, with author and activist Rebecca Solnit.

Summary: When you think about climate change, do you feel hope? In this episode of The Science of Happiness, we examine what it means to feel hopeful for the future of our planet. Renowned writer and activist Rebecca Solnit shares why she loves uncertainty, what gives her hope, and how hope empowers her. Later, we hear from climate scientist Patrick Gonzalez about why he believes climate hope is scientifically sound, and how much power we truly have to create meaningful change.

How To Do This Practice:

Acknowledge the hard stuff: Hope doesn’t come from ignoring reality, it begins with honesty. Naming the fears, grief, or overwhelm we feel about climate change and life’s challenges. Remember uncertainty leads to possibility: Despair often assumes the future is fixed. But history is full of surprises and turning points. When we leave space for uncertainty, we leave space for possibility. Focus on progress, not perfection: Every step forward matters. Clean energy expanding, policies shifting, communities protecting what they love. Small and large wins alike fuel the feedback loop between hope and action. Nourish yourself with beauty, awe, and joy: A sunrise, music, dancing, kindness, or the courage of others can all awaken something bigger in us. Awe quiets despair and helps us see new ways forward. Connect with others: Hope grows when it’s shared. Joining movements, communities, or simply leaning on friends creates a sense of belonging and power. Together, the ants can move the elephant. Practice hope daily: Some days hope comes easily; other days it doesn’t. That’s normal. Journaling, noticing progress, limiting bad news, and showing up in community are all ways to keep practicing.

Today’s Guests:

REBECCA SOLNIT is an author, activist, and historian. She has written over 20 books on Western and Indigenous history, feminism, social change, hope, and disaster.

Learn more about Rebecca Solnit here: http://rebeccasolnit.net/

PATRICK GONZALEZ is a climate change scientist and forest ecologist at the University of California, Berkeley.

Learn more about Patrick Gonzalez here: http://www.patrickgonzalez.net/

Related The Science of Happiness episodes:

Climate, Hope, & Science Series: https://tinyurl.com/pb27rep

The Healing Effects of Experiencing Wildlife: https://tinyurl.com/bde5av4z

How to Do Good for the Environment (And Yourself): https://tinyurl.com/5b26zwkx

Related Happiness Breaks:

How To Ground Yourself in Nature: https://tinyurl.com/25ftdxpm

Pause to Look at the Sky: https://tinyurl.com/4jttkbw3

Experience Nature Wherever You Are, with Dacher: https://tinyurl.com/mrutudeh

Tell us about your experience with this practice. Email us at happinesspod@berkeley.edu or follow on Instagram @HappinessPod.

Help us share The Science of Happiness! Leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts and share this link with someone who might like the show: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap

Transcription:

MAN: Hope is the thing that keeps you going when things get tough.

CHARLOTTE VONOYEN WITVLIET: Hope involves anticipating a good future that we think is possible and we really want to be true, and that isn't 100% within our control.

WOMAN: It's good for our mental health. It's good for our general attitude.

DIANA GAMEROS: I have to be honest, I do feel hopeless sometimes because I see the effects of climate change. I mean, I live in California, and I see it.

TOMÁS MÓRIN: Sometimes you wake up and you feel hopeful, and sometimes you don't, and just because you don't on a certain day doesn't mean you can't get there, but I think those are things that have to be taught. You know, we're not just born knowing how.

WOMAN: Otherwise, how would we make progress? How would we make advancements if we didn't have this hope to give our lives purpose and meaning?

PATRICK GONZALEZ: Progress and hope create a self reinforcing feedback for positive change.

YURIA CELIDWEN: There is no such thing also about my hope or yours, but rather what we are sharing.

PATRICK GONZALEZ: Hope is the heart of all movements for meaningful change.

MAN: It's like asking a whale if it needs water. I mean, yeah, of course, we need help.

DACHER KELTNER: I'm Dacher Keltner. Welcome to The Science of Happiness.

On every episode of our show, we talk about things we can do to improve our own well being and our relationships with others, and the science behind why practices like gratitude, journaling, mindful breathing or going out in nature are so effective. Now we're expanding The Science of Happiness to our broader community, our ecosystem, and exploring how our happiness and the health of the environment are fundamentally intertwined. I'm joined by one of my heroes in the world of the written word and climate and social justice, author, Rebecca Solnit. And we'll also hear from another hero of mine, Patrick Gonzalez, a climate scientist who really has made the scientific case in several IPCC reports that both individual actions and the things we do collectively matter.

PATRICK GONZALEZ: Meaningful and proven climate change solutions are all around us. It's the real progress we've made in cutting carbon pollution that provides hope, that hope sustains our will to advance progress.

DACHER KELTNER: More climate, hope, and science, after this break.

Welcome back to The Science of Happiness. I'm Dacher Keltner, for the next few weeks, we're going to explore the intersection of environmental well being and our own health and happiness. It's part of our new series. I'm really excited about climate hope and science. This series is really important to me personally, because I've always found health and well being and solace in being outdoors in nature, and for 25 years, I've really studied the interactions between nature and well being, and what we've learned is there's almost nothing better for our minds and bodies than getting outdoors and relating to nature. A new science is really starting to show that when we cultivate states like hope and awe and beauty, it actually animates actions that are good for our natural environments, right? Eating less red meat or burning fewer fossil fuels. And I've learned from different traditions, for example, that of Dr. Yuria Celidwen, an indigenous scientist, who has really reminded us in her scholarship how individual well being and planetary well being are one in the same. We really don't flourish as individuals, if our earth is not flourishing. Today, I'm joined by Rebecca Solnit, who is one of today's most prolific and inspiring writers on art, culture, politics and climate action. Rebecca's newest book is when she co-edited with the climate activist Thelma Lutunatabua. It’s called Not Too Late, Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility. Rebecca joins us to talk about ways we can find climate hope and how hope can fuel action. Rebecca, thanks for being here.

REBECCA SOLNIT: You're welcome.

DACHER KELTNER: You know, Rebecca, some surveys show that around half of adults feel some significant worry about climate change, and that this worry is both more common and severe for younger people. What was it in your own life, you know, thinking about climate crises that got you to hope?

REBECCA SOLNIT: I started thinking about hope before I started thinking seriously about the climate.

DACHER KELTNER: Yeah.

REBECCA SOLNIT: The U.S. attack on a rock started in March of 2003. I ran into an intensified version of what I often see among progressive and left people, which is the kind of tailspin of despair. They said something true. We did not stop the war, but they went from that to something that wasn't true. We didn't achieve anything, to even less true, we have no power, we've never done anything, and you could see them kind of digging a hole and jumping in it. And I'd been really galvanized by a lot of things I was seeing around me. I saw how much ideas and culture can change the world, how much this work we're often told is trivial and insignificant, creative work, scholarly work, intellectual work, analytical work, kind of seeps into the culture and shapes the politics that shape the world we live in. We are not in paradise. We have not achieved the world of perfect equality and safety and justice, but we are in a radically different world if you take the long view. So all those things were feeding my sense of hope, and I just wanted to go after that despair. I wrote a piece recently where I said a lot of hopelessness, I think comes from amnesia. The past helps us understand the future, and I just have kind of a long view. Here's my favorite thing. So probably most of the listeners know about Standing Rock. In 2016 a few native Lakota women from the Standing Rock Reservation took a stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline. It becomes the biggest Gathering of Native people in the Americas, maybe ever. It becomes a huge part of the climate movement. So all that's happening, it's absolutely beautiful and amazing. But I'm going to tell you about one person, this waitress in New York, gets in a station wagon with her friends, and they all go out to Standing Rock that fall of 2016 and what she sees there, she finds so powerful, so moving, it so gives her a sense of hope and possibility. She goes back to New York, and she decides, ultimately, to run for Congress. But most people would just say, oh, pretty waitress. Nobody's heard of her. Everyone's heard of her. Now her name is Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. She becomes the most visible person in Congress, the voice of the Green New Deal. The Green New Deal does not pass, but it's such a radical vision of what climate action could look like, it changes the conversation. One of the beautiful things AOC says is that hope isn't something you have, it's something you make.

DACHER KELTNER: I'm curious. Rebecca, you know, in protecting this animating force that you call hope, and we know, scientifically, you know, God, you give people a little bit of hope, they do better when they're facing cancer. Dante Dixon, really cool young scientist, has found that in under-resourced schools. Kids who have hope study harder. It's just this magical force. And I want to ask you about, really influential Guardian article where you write about 10 ways not to lose hope in facing these climate crises. This one that really struck me, don't neglect beauty or awe or wonder of nature, and one of the things that I really struggle with personally is with the climate crises top of mind. And I wander through beautiful Berkeley, you know. And you look at the plants in the old redwoods, and I, I lose hope, you know? I feel like, ah, the things that I'm doing and that are happening, this all is gone, you know. And I'm, so I'm curious what that means to you, don't neglect beauty or awe to keep hope in the climate crisis?

REBECCA SOLNIT: I feel like beauty can be many things. It can be the music you love. It can be the natural places you love. It can be going dancing. It can be playing with babies, watching birds. You know, what's beautiful for people varies. Beauty is really different things for different people. And I love that you talk about moral beauty, because I think sometimes beauty is seeing people do good things, seeing people stand on principle, seeing integrity and practice so it doesn't have to be hiking in the woods. I also feel listening to you. Maybe I'm weird, because I still find a lot of solace in the natural world, and I spend a lot of time in it, and I know no matter what happens over the next 100 years, there will be sunrises and moon rises. The Milky Way will be the milky way that the non organic world will do its thing. There will be tides and waves, and not everything is going to make it.

DACHER KELTNER: Yeah.

REBECCA SOLNIT: But a lot will. There will be birds, there will be flowers, there will be trees, there will be forests.

DACHER KELTNER: And that evolution will move forward.

REBECCA SOLNIT: Yeah. And one of the reasons, I think scientists are not so despondent is because they know that the Earth has been endlessly creating new forms of life and new patterns, but also old ones have fallen again and again. The world we've inherited is so beautiful, there will be beauty, and so you can enjoy beauty now, in a way that doesn't mean you're betraying the future, because you're not.

DACHER KELTNER: What do you think are some of the things that people can do today in this moment of tapping into that sense of personal power?

REBECCA SOLNIT: One of the best answers I ever saw came while I was sitting on the floor of a sort of radical space in Paris while the Paris climate treaty was being negotiated, or sitting there with a very burnt out Bill McKibben, because he worked so hard for so long for climate action, and somebody said, what's the best thing I can do as an individual? And he gives his answer a lot. He said, stop being an individual. [Dacher laughs] Individually, we mostly don't have a lot of power together. The ants can move the elephant and so find an organization, find a movement, find a cause. Find what your gifts are. Find the people who do care, because emotion is contagious. You know, people who are indifferent will spread their indifference. People who are despondent, spread their despair. People who are hopeful or just committed, spread their hope and commitment. I think we're beginning to recognize that individualism is lonely, and we have a deep crisis of loneliness that Silicon Valley, pandemics, etc, have made worse, something that was striking and putting together not too late, the book was how often the solution was community, being a part of a community, finding a community, supporting community, recognizing community. I think that people deeply want to be part of something larger. Capitalism wants us to be consumers, not citizens. A citizen is part of something bigger. A citizen is a participant in public life. So I feel like we have the pieces that, you know, we're not starting from scratch, but we need to enlarge this capacity to value these intangible things that are our deepest needs and hopes and desires, so that instead of wanting stuff and, God knows I like a pretty shirt, [Dacher laughs] you know, etc, myself, but just to focus more on meeting our real needs, integrity, connectedness, definitely finding those moments of awe and joy and beauty and connection.

DACHER KELTNER: You've always done a good job of this, of like identifying historical and social movements and their power, and, you know, pay attention to the movements that are already happening. And I'm curious where you find hope in today's world, what inspires you?

REBECCA SOLNIT: So many things do and in the deep past, as well as the recent past. And you look at the 80 years it took women to get the vote.

DACHER KELTNER: Yeah.

REBECCA SOLNIT: And then, you know, the Voting Rights struggle that had to pick up from that because people of color, particularly black people in the south, still didn't have voting rights after the 19th Amendment, I look at the anti slavery movement. The other thing is, we have had an energy revolution that is absolutely staggering to contemplate. We have had the biggest energy revolution in the history of the planet and humankind. We can get all our energy from sun and wind. We can stop burning things to produce energy, which is what we've done since the first steam engines.

DACHER KELTNER: Right.

REBECCA SOLNIT: We can leave the age of fossil fuel behind. That is so exciting.

DACHER KELTNER: It is.

REBECCA SOLNIT: So I look at these movements, I see how things that started so small, that looked so tiny compared to what they were taking on, build and grow. And that's, you know, that's what keeps me going. I also find it in good people around me, good ideas, good work being done in that long view of knowing how much the world has changed for the better, and a lot of justice and perceptual ways over my lifetime, a lot of it has been finding my people, finding good people, finding people who kind of live out moral beauty, finding activists, finding examples, you know, who I'll never meet because they died 100 years ago, or who are on the other side of the world, but knowing they're out there. And so really focusing on that as well. But above all, what hope is about, for me is uncertainty. I really wanted to just come to terms with the radical uncertainty. And there's something in a lot of us that hates uncertainty and will fill that void, which for me, is an open space of possibility with false certainty, with I know what's going to happen, I know what's possible. I see the future, whereas uncertainty, we don't know, but it's worth trying. Our history is full of extraordinary surprises, the fall of the Berlin Wall. You know what happened with the Black Lives Matter orchestrated response to the murder of George Floyd. You know marriage equality in 2015 things people really never thought were going to happen, and they happen suddenly. You don't always know what the influences are, the people who are going to change the world. And I find certainty, such a form of ignorance really, and of not really seeing what's out there, which is, I think, a mysteriousness, a kind of beauty in mystery that is itself kind of exhilarating. We don't know what's going to happen, so let's go do this thing.

DACHER KELTNER: Rebecca Solnit, it's just a moment of reverence for me to have you on the show. Thank you so much for being on our show and all the work you do in the trenches for the greater good.

REBECCA SOLNIT: I think those are trenches for planting flowers, actually, but maybe they're bad old trenches, or maybe they're not different. And thank you so much.

DACHER KELTNER: Hi. This is Dacher. You know these days, so many of us feel profound anxiety about climate change, and I know for me, reframing hope has been transformative. When I fall into despair about climate crises, I really take heart in people like Rebecca Solnit, who talks about the power of climate hope, or Patrick Gonzalez, who we'll hear from next about how our individual actions really matter in responding to climate crises. If you know someone who struggles with hopelessness when it comes to climate change, or who you think just wants to learn more about ways we can help our environment. Please share our show with them. Thank you. Up next.

PATRICK GONZALEZ: We're powering the future with solar, wind, energy efficiency and public transit. These data provide me with optimism, a science based optimism, and this offers hope for the future.

DACHER KELTNER: We hear from climate scientist Patrick Gonzalez about the many things we can feel hopeful about. Welcome back to The Science of Happiness. I'm Dacher Keltner, and we're talking about climate hope and science and how they intersect. We've been making the case for climate hope with one of my intellectual heroes, author and climate activist, Rebecca Solnit. Now we're going to hear more about the case for hope from a climate scientist.

PATRICK GONZALEZ: It's good to start with the background and what we've accomplished already that can give us hope. Hope is the heart of all movements for meaningful change. Hello, I'm Patrick Gonzalez. I'm a climate change scientist and forest ecologist at the University of California, Berkeley.

DACHER KELTNER: Patrick's a lead author on four reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a panel that was awarded a portion of the Nobel Peace Prize. His work has led to massive public policy changes, from regenerating native trees in West Africa to protecting forests in California, when it comes to climate change, there is a lot of progress to consider.

PATRICK GONZALEZ: In the United States, renewable energy exceeded coal in 2019 for the first time since the 1800s. The U.S. cut carbon pollution 13%. We did this by becoming more efficient, cutting carbon pollution per person.

DACHER KELTNER: Another example, from 2000 to 2021, the world has quadrupled renewable energy capacity globally, adding solar, wind and other renewable energy sources equivalent to 6500 coal powered plants.

PATRICK GONZALEZ: Life cycle costs for solar and wind energy are now lower than coal, gas and nuclear. These data provide me with optimism, a science based optimism, and this offers hope for the future. Meaningful and proven climate change solutions are all around us, walking or biking instead of driving, adopting a plant rich, meat free diet, and like each of us, I control my own actions, so I aim to live as sustainably as I can and keep my carbon pollution as low as I can to help reduce climate change and protect people and nature. It's the real progress we've made in cutting carbon pollution that provides hope, that hope sustains our will to advance progress in this way. Progress and hope create a self reinforcing feedback for positive change.

SHUKA KALANTARI: Hey everybody. Shuka Kalantari here, have you ever seen faces and other shapes in things like cloud formations or your kitchen tiles?

MALIK MAYS: I think the biggest offering was rest. I think we all live very fast lives. Our phones are always barraging us with distractions and in engaging in this practice, I allowed myself to take time to do something frivolous.

SHUKA KALANTARI: It's called pareidolia, when our brains spot familiar patterns like faces or figures and random objects, and research shows and may help prime us for creative tasks. That's next on The Science of Happiness.

DACHER KELTNER: We'd love for you to share this episode with someone you care about, someone you think might benefit from it, like I hope you have. You can find links to all the episodes in our climate, hope, and science series in the show notes, wherever you're listening right now.

Thanks for joining us on The Science of Happiness. Our Research Assistants are Emily Brower and Dasha Zerboni. Our Producer is Truc Nguyen. Our Sound Designer is Jennie Cataldo of Accompany Studios. Our Executive Producer is Shuka Kalantari. I'm Dacher Keltner. Have a great day.