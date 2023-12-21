Other Episodes

When It’s Hard to Connect, Try Being Curious (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

December 07, 2023

When we're more curious, we are more likely to be happier and have stronger relationships.…

Being Kind Is Good for Your Health (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

November 23, 2023

Doing good for others benefits our own minds and bodies, as well. We explore the science of…

Encore: The Science of a Good Night’s Sleep (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

November 09, 2023

This week we revisit our science-backed tips for a good night's sleep with sleep scientist…

The Science of Singing Along (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

October 26, 2023

For time immemorial, humans have connected deeply through singing with one another. We…

How Holding Yourself Can Reduce Stress (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

October 12, 2023

Simple actions like consciously placing a hand on your heart or hugging yourself can lower…

How to Use Your Body to Relax Your Mind (The Science of Happiness)

September 28, 2023

Want to destress your mind? Start with your body. Progressive Muscle Relaxation is a…

Making Difficult Interactions More Respectful (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

September 14, 2023

Dr. Omar Guzman reflects on how a practice to cultivate more respect shaped the way he…

Why Compassion Requires Vulnerability (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

August 31, 2023

Rapper Rexx Life Raj shared his deepest pain in his latest album, and discovered it was one…

