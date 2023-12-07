The holidays can be rough—and Greater Good has always been there to help. Through the years, we’ve published dozens of articles that try to help readers navigate the issues that arise when far-flung family members gather, everyone expects a present, and they all have an opinion. We’ve also collected articles on making sense of the previous year and looking ahead to the new one. However you celebrate, we wish you happy holidays!



Click to jump to a section:

Holiday stress management

New ways to think about gifting and celebration

The psychology of generosity and gratitude

Raising generous, grateful kids

Looking ahead to the new year

