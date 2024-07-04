How Exploring New Places Can Make You Feel Happier (The Science of Happiness podcast)
Exploring novel places and having diverse experiences is important to our well-being and can make us feel happier. This week, Ike Sriskandarajah, a producer for This American Life, takes us with him as he explores new parts of New York City.
Transcript
Transcript to come.
Episode summary:
Shaking yourself out of your normal routine can be hard–but studies show it’s worth it. Creating space for variety, novelty, and awe in our lives is essential for our well-being. Exploring new and diverse environments in our daily life can lead to better stress resilience and can make us feel better. In this episode, investigative journalist Ike Sriskandarajah, shares his experience exploring new places with his family in New York City. Then, we hear from Aaron Heller, a neuroscientist and assistant professor at the University of Miami's Department of Psychology, who studies how exposure to novel places can make us happier.
Practice:
Break out of your usual daily routine–take a route to work you have never taken before, or visit a park you’ve never gone to. Explore a place you have never been to.
Today’s guests: Ike Sriskandarajah is an investigative journalist and Producer at This American Life.
Aaron Heller is a neuroscientist and assistant professor at the University of Miami's Department of Psychology.
- Learn more about Ike’s work: https://tinyurl.com/4auuk7pd
- Learn about Ike’s work at Reveal: https://tinyurl.com/serhuyt5
- Follow Ike on X: https://tinyurl.com/ycxz6xbr
- Connect with Ike on LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/ydwztavw
- Learn more about Aaron’s research: https://tinyurl.com/yxrpm944
- Follow Aaron on X: https://tinyurl.com/rr3ac6jw
- Connect with Aaron on LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/36trsaux
Science of Happiness Episodes like this one
- How Awe Brings Us Together: https://tinyurl.com/bddavvbv
- Can You Find Wonder in the Ordinary? https://tinyurl.com/4j8h4dzk
Happiness Break Related Episodes
- Feeling the Awe of Nature From Anywhere, With Dacher: https://tinyurl.com/y4mm4wu9
- Feeling the Awe of Nature From Anywhere, With Dacher https://tinyurl.com/y4mm4wu9
Tell us about your experience exploring new places!
Direct message us or leave a comment on Instagram @scienceofhappinesspod. You can also e-mail us at happinesspod@berkeley.edu or use the hashtag #happinesspod.
Help us share The Science of Happiness!
Leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or share this link with someone who might like the show: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap
Comments