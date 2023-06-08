Scroll down for transcript.

How can we feel more moments of joy? We explore the science of joy and how we can cultivate it in our everyday lives, with poet Ross Gay and psychologist Philip Watkins.



Episode summary:

Are joy and happiness the same thing? Can you feel joy even in moments of sorrow? This week, we’ve set out to explore the unique qualities of joy, why it’s so beneficial for us to experience, and how we can find more of it. We first hear from Ross Gay, an award-winning poet and author who dedicated his last book to the topic of joy, and how we usually find it through closeness with others. Later, we hear from psychologist Philip Watkins about what sets joy apart from other emotions, whether joy can be produced or must be happened upon, and practical steps we can take to amplify joy within our own lives.



Today’s guests:

Ross Gay is an award-winning American poet and author. His latest book explores the complexities of joy and its connection to feelings like gratitude and sorrow.

Learn more about Ross: https://www.rossgay.net/about

Read Ross’ book, Inciting Joy: https://www.rossgay.net/inciting-joy

Follow Ross on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RossGay18

Philip Watkins is a psychology professor at Eastern Washington University. He conducts research on different aspects of well-being including gratitude, happiness and joy.

Learn more about Philip and his work: https://tinyurl.com/3zwested

Find Philip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philip.watkins.338/



Resources from The Greater Good Science Center:

How to Overcome Stress by Seeing Other People’s Joy: https://tinyurl.com/4csukyd5

How to Awaken Joy in Kids: https://tinyurl.com/5xr3t9vf

What is Sympathetic Joy and How Can You Feel More of It? https://tinyurl.com/yuzmykct

Joy and Grace: https://tinyurl.com/yaxp48xd

Why Experiencing Joy and Pain in a Group is so Powerful: https://tinyurl.com/3trjtzfm



More Resources on Joy

Harvard Business Review - Making Joy a Priority at Work: https://tinyurl.com/3z8mejum

Harvard Health - How can you find joy (or at least peace) during difficult times? https://tinyurl.com/2s35wffy

TED - Where joy hides and how to find it: https://tinyurl.com/3d2fbfbv



How do you define joy? When was the last time you felt it? We want to hear from you! Email us at happinesspod@berkeley.edu or use the hashtag #happinesspod.

Help us share The Science of Happiness! Rate and follow us on Spotify, and share this episode with a friend: https://tinyurl.com/4uyr2w35

Transcript coming soon.