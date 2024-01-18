Other Episodes
How to Stick to Your Resolutions in 2024 (The Science of Happiness Podcast)January 04, 2024
We explore how the science of behavior change can help us form new habits and be happier…
How Thinking About Your Ancestors Can Help You Thrive (The Science of Happiness Podcast)December 21, 2023
We explore how contemplating our heritage can make us feel more belonging, gratitude, and…
When It’s Hard to Connect, Try Being Curious (The Science of Happiness Podcast)December 07, 2023
When we're more curious, we are more likely to be happier and have stronger relationships.…
Being Kind Is Good for Your Health (The Science of Happiness Podcast)November 23, 2023
Doing good for others benefits our own minds and bodies, as well. We explore the science of…
Encore: The Science of a Good Night’s Sleep (The Science of Happiness Podcast)November 09, 2023
This week we revisit our science-backed tips for a good night's sleep with sleep scientist…
The Science of Singing Along (The Science of Happiness Podcast)October 26, 2023
For time immemorial, humans have connected deeply through singing with one another. We…
How Holding Yourself Can Reduce Stress (The Science of Happiness Podcast)October 12, 2023
Simple actions like consciously placing a hand on your heart or hugging yourself can lower…
How to Use Your Body to Relax Your Mind (The Science of Happiness)September 28, 2023
Want to destress your mind? Start with your body. Progressive Muscle Relaxation is a…
