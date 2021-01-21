Other Episodes

Episode 82: How to Talk With Strangers

January 07, 2021

The way we interact with people who come in and out of our lives has changed since…

Happy Again: How to Connect When You Must Stay Apart (Encore)

December 24, 2020

Are you unable to be with your friends and family during the holiday season this year?…

Episode 81: Are You Listening to Your Elders?

December 10, 2020

Connecting across generations is one of the oldest happiness practices there is. We explore…

Episode 80: How to Make Better Decisions

November 26, 2020

Can practicing mindfulness make us wiser? Judge Jeremy Fogel explores how being present in…

Episode 79: How to Give Up a Grudge

November 12, 2020

What does it really take to forgive someone? And why should we do it? Our guest,…

Episode 78: Why Voting Connects Us

October 29, 2020

Why do we vote? We explore the science behind what drives us to the polls, and the benefits…

Episode 77: How to Ride With the Pain

October 22, 2020

It's easy to be anxious and uncertain about the future—especially if you're eight months…

Episode 76: If You Want to Be More Productive, Cut Yourself Some Slack

October 08, 2020

Feeling hard on yourself? Pinterest cofounder Evan Sharp learns to quiet his inner critic…

