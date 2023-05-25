Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

A short break does more than just fuel our bodies, it strengthens our minds. Our overworked guest tries the Swedish practice of ‘Fika’ – taking short coffee breaks throughout the work day.

Episode summary:

In the United States, we’re taught that it’s a good thing to work more, and work harder. But research shows that overworking isn’t just physically and mentally draining, it can also be deadly. One strategy to manage our work culture? Take more breaks. Our guest this week is Mike Heyliger, a music executive and self-described “workaholic.” He incorporated the Swedish tradition of fika – taking coffee and snack breaks throughout the day – into his own life, and found it not only helped him de-stress, it also shifted his mindset and enabled him to connect with others. Later, we look at the scientific benefits of taking microbreaks and hear from Anna Brones, co-author of Fika: The Art of the Swedish Coffee Break.

Practice:

Today’s guests:

Actively choose to take a break during your day. Typically, fika breaks happen twice. Once in the morning and once in the mid-afternoon. Traditionally, fika breaks include a drink, like coffee, and a snack, but this is not required. Often, fika breaks are taken with others.

Mike Heyliger is a music executive and the creator of Detoxicity, a podcast on progressive masculinity.

