Episode 104: Do You Feel Pressed for Time?

November 11, 2021

What happens when we share our time? Our guest, chef and author Bryant Terry, pauses to be…

Episode 103: Why You Should Make Small Goals

October 28, 2021

Comedian Paula Poundstone tries to take on a messy and daunting task, one small step at a time.

Episode 102: Do You Want to Slow Down?

October 14, 2021

Anna Sale, host of Death, Sex, and Money, practices awe as an antidote to her anxiety.

Episode 101: Can You Mend a Broken Bond?

September 30, 2021

They were childhood best friends until one came out as queer. Now, two college students…

Episode 100: 100 Good Things

September 16, 2021

For our 100th episode, host Dacher Keltner sits in the guest chair and tries one of the…

Episode 99: What Happens When We Play

September 02, 2021

When was the last time you went down a slide? Our guest tries a practice to bring more play…

Episode 98: How to Not Take People for Granted

August 19, 2021

What would life be like without the people you care most about? Our guest tries a practice…

Episode 97: How to Tune Out the Noise

August 05, 2021

Our guest uses her breath to find calm in some of Los Angeles' noisiest neighborhoods.

