How 7 Days Can Transform Your Relationship

January 30, 2025

From daily check-ins to meaningful compliments and planned dates nights, we explore a 7-day love…

Play: How 7 Days Can Transform Your Relationship

Happiness Break: How to Awaken Joy, with Spring Washam

January 23, 2025

Cultivate more joy in your life with this practice led by meditation teacher and author Spring…

Play: Happiness Break: How to Awaken Joy, with Spring Washam

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Inspire Awe in the New Year

January 09, 2025

In this guided meditation, Dacher Keltner helps us cultivate awe by focusing on new beginnings.…

Play: Happiness Break: A Meditation to Inspire Awe in the New Year

Happiness Break: A Self-Compassion Meditation For Burnout

December 26, 2024

Feeling burned out? Join Dr. Kristin Neff as she guides us through a calming practice to bring…

Play: Happiness Break: A Self-Compassion Meditation For Burnout

Happiness Break: A Walking Meditation with Dan Harris of 10% Happier (Encore)

December 12, 2024

Trouble sitting still? Learn to practice meditating by simply walking in this practice guided by 10%…

Play: Happiness Break: A Walking Meditation with Dan Harris of 10% Happier (Encore)

Happiness Break: 5 Minutes of Gratitude

November 28, 2024

Psychologist Dacher Keltner guides you through a practice to help you see the good things in your…

Play: Happiness Break: 5 Minutes of Gratitude

Happiness Break: How to Tune Into Water’s Restorative Power

November 14, 2024

Indigenous scholar Dr. Yuria Celidwen guides us in a reflection on our interconnection with water,…

Play: Happiness Break: How to Tune Into Water’s Restorative Power

Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity With Chris Murchison

October 31, 2024

A guided drawing meditation to help you break out of stale thought patterns and maybe even enter a…

Play: Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity With Chris Murchison

