Episode 96: Don’t Be Afraid of Your Anger

July 22, 2021

What happens when we suppress our anger? And what if we tried to work with it instead? Our…

Episode 95: How to Enjoy Life More With Michael Pollan

July 08, 2021

Bestselling author Michael Pollan tries to get more out of life by temporarily giving up…

Episode 94: How to Craft Your Life

June 24, 2021

When the world around you changes, so can your goals. This week's guest tries a practice to…

Episode 93: Noticing Nature in the City

June 10, 2021

When was the last time you stopped to admire a tree? Our guest finds that paying attention…

Episode 92: What Humans Can Learn From Trees

May 27, 2021

Trees don't just compete with one another for resources, they also cooperate. Scientist and…

Episode 91: Finding Strength Through Gratitude

May 13, 2021

A doctor who serves communities in dire need shares how gratitude helps him find light in…

Episode 90: Why Love Needs Laughter

April 29, 2021

Focusing on funny things can reduce stress, anxiety, and make us feel more connected to…

Episode 89: How Music Can Bridge Cultures

April 15, 2021

Have you ever been moved by music sung in a language you don't understand? We speak with…

