How We Misunderstand Anxiety and Miss Out on Its Benefits
Tracy Dennis-Tiwary explains how feeling anxious can give us motivation and insights about ourselves, if we respond to it the right way.
Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.
Simple actions like consciously placing a hand on your heart or hugging yourself can lower your cortisol levels, heart rate, and help you feel less stressed. Our guest tries a practice in self-soothing touch.
Link to episode transcript: https://tinyurl.com/2zbykwh6
Episode summary:
While reading this, you might be fiddling with your fingers or have a hand resting on your face -– these are examples of self-touch. This week, we are examining the benefits of offering ourselves soothing touches with comedian Calvin Cato. Calvin leads a busy, stressful life. He tried the self-soothing touch practice as a way to better connect with himself. He found that physically caring for himself allowed him to reground his emotions and regulate his stress. To his surprise, the physical sensations also triggered fond childhood memories with his father. Later, we hear from self-compassion and mindfulness expert Aljoscha Dreisoerner about why we evolved to crave touch and how self-touch can be as effective as getting a hug from someone else.
Practice:
Today’s guests:
Calvin Cato is a comedian and writer based in New York City.
Learn more about Calvin: https://tinyurl.com/3hcmcf8y
Read Calvin’s personal essay in Queendom: https://tinyurl.com/42u5h23w
Follow Calvin on Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/2p5pkmkb
Follow Calvin on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/z5h47asz
Aljoscha Dreisoerner is a Post Doctorate at The University of Vienna interested in self-compassion and mindfulness.
Learn about Aljoscha’s work: https://tinyurl.com/bdfa48n7
Follow Aljoscha on Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/94txhhrj
Follow Aljoscha on Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/yc4wbmfh
Resources from The Greater Good Science Center:
Why Physical Touch Matters for Your Well-Being: https://tinyurl.com/m2ea524m
Hands On Research: The Science of Touch: https://tinyurl.com/bdfbk36d
Four Ways Hugs Are Good for Your Health: https://tinyurl.com/3x39apr8
How Touch Shapes Emotion: https://tinyurl.com/3ukuut3b
More Resources on self soothing touch:
CBC - Self-soothing strategies to help break a chain of anxious thoughts quickly: https://tinyurl.com/3ksh2u6e
TED - Bonus: Self-soothing exercises with Dr. Kristin Neff: https://tinyurl.com/mvrwa596
Business Insider - It’s possible to be literally starved for touch — here are the symptoms of the condition: https://tinyurl.com/bdc42rh7
Comments