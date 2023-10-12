Other Episodes

How to Use Your Body to Relax Your Mind (The Science of Happiness) Edit this item

September 28, 2023

Want to destress your mind? Start with your body. Progressive Muscle Relaxation is a…

How to Use Your Body to Relax Your Mind (The Science of Happiness)

Making Difficult Interactions More Respectful (The Science of Happiness Podcast) Edit this item

September 14, 2023

Dr. Omar Guzman reflects on how a practice to cultivate more respect shaped the way he…

Making Difficult Interactions More Respectful (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Why Compassion Requires Vulnerability (The Science of Happiness Podcast) Edit this item

August 31, 2023

Rapper Rexx Life Raj shared his deepest pain in his latest album, and discovered it was one…

Why Compassion Requires Vulnerability (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Why Humor Matters for Happiness (The Science of Happiness Podcast) Edit this item

August 17, 2023

Humor can help us with stress, anxiety, and feeling more connected to others. But is humor…

Why Humor Matters for Happiness (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

How Improv Makes You More Confident and Less Anxious (The Science of Happiness Podcast) Edit this item

August 03, 2023

Just 20 minutes of improv theater can foster creativity and confidence, and help with…

How Improv Makes You More Confident and Less Anxious (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

How to Let Go Without Giving Up (The Science of Happiness Podcast) Edit this item

July 20, 2023

War veteran and country music singer Sal Gonzalez tries the Taoist practice of Wu Wei to…

How to Let Go Without Giving Up (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Finding Delight Through Your Five Senses (The Science of Happiness Podcast) Edit this item

July 06, 2023

We enjoy the world through our five senses, so why don't we do more to heighten them? We…

Finding Delight Through Your Five Senses (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

How to Feel Better About Yourself (The Science of Happiness Podcast) Edit this item

June 22, 2023

Self-compassion reduces our feelings of shame and self-doubt. We explore a practice to help…

How to Feel Better About Yourself (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 