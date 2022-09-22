Other Episodes

Happiness Break: A Note to Self on Forgiveness

September 08, 2022

Letting go of our regrets can motivate us to improve and help us grow. Alex Elle, a poet…

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Connect to Your Roots

August 25, 2022

When was the last time you thought about your ancestors? This guided meditation by…

Happiness Break: Walk Your Way to Calm (Guided Meditation)

August 11, 2022

A few slow, mindful paces can lower your cortisol and make you more at ease. Psychologist…

Happiness Break: How to Ground Yourself

July 28, 2022

Connect to yourself and the land you stand on in under 10 minutes with this grounding…

Happiness Break: Experience Nature Wherever You Are

July 14, 2022

Just a few moments of tuning into nature can make you feel more inspired, connected, and…

Happiness Break: 36 Questions to Feel Connected

June 30, 2022

Reconnect with someone you love or create new, more meaningful bonds with these 36 questions.

Happiness Break: How To Be Your Best Self

June 16, 2022

Visualize your best possible self and tap into your inherent enough-ness with this guided…

Happiness Break: How to Be Your Own Best Friend

June 02, 2022

Show yourself real self-kindness in less than 10 minutes with this self-compassion break…

