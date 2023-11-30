Other Episodes

Happiness Break: Feel More Gratitude, With Eve Ekman

November 16, 2023

Renew your sense of gratitude by remembering acts of kindness, with social scientist and…

Happiness Break: Find Calm When You Can’t Clear Your Mind, With Lama Rod Owens

November 02, 2023

Take a break from ruminating with Lama Rod Owens as he leads you in a meditation to…

Happiness Break: A Meditation For Connecting In Polarized Times, With Scott Shigeoka

October 19, 2023

Having a curious approach to life can improve our mood, creativity and relationships. Scott…

5 Minutes of Progressive Muscle Relaxation, With Jo Qina’au

October 05, 2023

When we mindfully tense and then release our muscles, our bodies are telling our brains to…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for Groundedness, With Diana Parra (English & Spanish)

September 21, 2023

Take a moment to ground yourself with this meditation that helps bring awareness to the…

Happiness Break: Una meditación para enraizar, con Diana Parra (español)

September 21, 2023

También tenemos esta meditación en Español.

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Inspire a Sense of Purpose

September 07, 2023

Take a few minutes to reflect on someone who inspires you, and how you can embody the…

Happiness Break: Awe in Impermanence

August 24, 2023

Take a few minutes to develop your sense of awe for the circle of life in this mediation…

