Chef and author Bryant Terry leads us through a visualization to connect with our ancestors by appreciating our families’ traditional foods.

How to Do This Practice:

Today’s Happiness Break host:

Find a comfortable place to start this practice, focusing on your breath. Think of a meal or dish that is linked to your culture. Reflect on what it looks and tastes like, as well as when you would eat this dish. Recall whoever would normally make this dish for you, and any stories that might have told you about it. Refocusing your attention on the dish, consider all the different ingredients that went into it, tracing them back to where they came from. Reflect on how generations of your family have been nourished from these sources, all leading up to you. Complete the practice by grounding yourself in your body, and thanking your ancestors for what they have provided.

Bryant Terry is a meditator, chef and food justice activist based in San Francisco.

