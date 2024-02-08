Other Episodes
Happiness Break: Radical Acceptance, With Tara BrachJanuary 25, 2024
A meditation in meeting our most difficult emotions—like anger, disappointment, or…
Happiness Break: A Meditation to Find Grounding in the New Year, With Spring WashamJanuary 11, 2024
Research shows feeling connected with nature can lower our stress response. This…
Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Best Self in Relationships, With Dacher KeltnerDecember 28, 2023
When we imagine our best possible selves in our relationships, we feel more motivated to…
Happiness Break: A Meditation for Seeking Forgiveness, With Shelly TygielskiDecember 14, 2023
When we practice forgiveness, studies show we can have healthier relationships, higher…
Happiness Break: A Visualization to Connect With Your Heritage, With Bryant TerryNovember 30, 2023
Chef and author Bryant Terry leads us through a visualization to connect with our ancestors…
Happiness Break: Feel More Gratitude, With Eve EkmanNovember 16, 2023
Renew your sense of gratitude by remembering acts of kindness, with social scientist and…
Happiness Break: Find Calm When You Can’t Clear Your Mind, With Lama Rod OwensNovember 02, 2023
Take a break from ruminating with Lama Rod Owens as he leads you in a meditation to…
Happiness Break: A Meditation For Connecting In Polarized Times, With Scott ShigeokaOctober 19, 2023
Having a curious approach to life can improve our mood, creativity and relationships. Scott…
Comments