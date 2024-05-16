Other Episodes

Happiness Break: A Meditation on Pilina: Our Deep Interconnectedness, With Jo Qina’au

May 02, 2024

Pilina is an indigenous Hawaiian word, or concept, that describes our deep interconnectedness.…

Play: Happiness Break: A Meditation on Pilina: Our Deep Interconnectedness, With Jo Qina’au

Happiness Break: A Walking Meditation With Dan Harris of 10% Happier

April 18, 2024

Trouble sitting still? Learn to practice meditating by simply walking in this practice guided by 10%…

Play: Happiness Break: A Walking Meditation With Dan Harris of 10% Happier

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Move Through Anger, With Eve Ekman

April 04, 2024

Accepting difficult feelings like anger or irritation can help us keep our cool, feel better…

Play: Happiness Break: A Meditation to Move Through Anger, With Eve Ekman

Happiness Break: Tap into the Joy That Surrounds You, With Anushka Fernandopulle

March 21, 2024

Beyond just feeling good, studies show experiencing other people's joy makes us more compassionate…

Play: Happiness Break: Tap into the Joy That Surrounds You, With Anushka Fernandopulle

Happiness Break: Where Did You Come From? Guided Writing With Lyla June

March 07, 2024

Indigenous artist Lyla June leads a 5-minute freewriting exercise about our personal journeys.…

Play: Happiness Break: Where Did You Come From? Guided Writing With Lyla June

Happiness Break: A Meditation on Playfulness, With Dacher Keltner

February 22, 2024

We all have a playful side, and research shows acting on it can help us when we need to move through…

Play: Happiness Break: A Meditation on Playfulness, With Dacher Keltner

Happiness Break: Wrap Yourself in Kindness, With Jack Kornfield

February 08, 2024

When we treat ourselves with kindness and gratitude, research shows we feel more motivated and less…

Play: Happiness Break: Wrap Yourself in Kindness, With Jack Kornfield

Happiness Break: Radical Acceptance, With Tara Brach

January 25, 2024

A meditation in meeting our most difficult emotions—like anger, disappointment, or fear—with…

Play: Happiness Break: Radical Acceptance, With Tara Brach

