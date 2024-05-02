Other Episodes

Happiness Break: A Walking Meditation With Dan Harris of 10% Happier

April 18, 2024

Trouble sitting still? Learn to practice meditating by simply walking in this practice guided by 10%…

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Move Through Anger, With Eve Ekman

April 04, 2024

Accepting difficult feelings like anger or irritation can help us keep our cool, feel better…

Happiness Break: Tap into the Joy That Surrounds You, With Anushka Fernandopulle

March 21, 2024

Beyond just feeling good, studies show experiencing other people's joy makes us more compassionate…

Happiness Break: Where Did You Come From? Guided Writing With Lyla June

March 07, 2024

Indigenous artist Lyla June leads a 5-minute freewriting exercise about our personal journeys.…

Happiness Break: A Meditation on Playfulness, With Dacher Keltner

February 22, 2024

We all have a playful side, and research shows acting on it can help us when we need to move through…

Happiness Break: Wrap Yourself in Kindness, With Jack Kornfield

February 08, 2024

When we treat ourselves with kindness and gratitude, research shows we feel more motivated and less…

Happiness Break: Radical Acceptance, With Tara Brach

January 25, 2024

A meditation in meeting our most difficult emotions—like anger, disappointment, or fear—with…

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Find Grounding in the New Year, With Spring Washam

January 11, 2024

Research shows feeling connected with nature can lower our stress response. This visualization…

