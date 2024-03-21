Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Beyond just feeling good, studies show experiencing other people's joy makes us more compassionate and satisfied with life.

How to Do This Practice:

Find a comfortable position to begin this practice, focusing on your breath. Visualize a person or situation that brings you a sense of joy or happiness. It might be a child laughing, the success of a friend, or even a dog wagging its tail. Connect with their joy and happiness, wishing them well. Expand your focus to larger groups of people, like a team winning a match, wishing them well. Consider repeating this practice when you want to connect your sense of happiness with others.

Today’s Happiness Break host:

Anushka Fernandopulle is a Buddhist meditation teacher and leadership coach.

More resources from The Greater Good Science Center:

We're living through a mental health crisis. Between the stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, burnout — we all could use a break to feel better. That's where Happiness Break comes in. In each biweekly podcast episode, instructors guide you through research-backed practices and meditations that you can do in real-time. These relaxing and uplifting practices have been shown in a lab to help you cultivate calm, compassion, connection, mindfulness, and more — what the latest science says will directly support your well-being. All in less than ten minutes. A little break in your day.

