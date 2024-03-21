Other Episodes

Happiness Break: Where Did You Come From? Guided Writing With Lyla June

March 07, 2024

Indigenous artist Lyla June leads a 5-minute freewriting exercise about our personal journeys.…

Happiness Break: A Meditation on Playfulness, With Dacher Keltner

February 22, 2024

We all have a playful side, and research shows acting on it can help us when we need to move through…

Happiness Break: Wrap Yourself in Kindness, With Jack Kornfield

February 08, 2024

When we treat ourselves with kindness and gratitude, research shows we feel more motivated and less…

Happiness Break: Radical Acceptance, With Tara Brach

January 25, 2024

A meditation in meeting our most difficult emotions—like anger, disappointment, or fear—with…

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Find Grounding in the New Year, With Spring Washam

January 11, 2024

Research shows feeling connected with nature can lower our stress response. This visualization…

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Best Self in Relationships, With Dacher Keltner

December 28, 2023

When we imagine our best possible selves in our relationships, we feel more motivated to achieve our…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for Seeking Forgiveness, With Shelly Tygielski

December 14, 2023

When we practice forgiveness, studies show we can have healthier relationships, higher self-esteem,…

Happiness Break: A Visualization to Connect With Your Heritage, With Bryant Terry

November 30, 2023

Chef and author Bryant Terry leads us through a visualization to connect with our ancestors by…

